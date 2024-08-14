LG INTRODUCES NEW ALL-IN-ONE VACUUM CLEANING SOLUTIONS WITH NEXT-LEVEL VERSATILITY AT IFA 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG (LG) is introducing its brand-new stick vacuum cleaning solution, LG CordZeroTM All-in-One Tower Combi, alongside its newest 'all-in-one' robot vacuum and mop at IFA 2024. The All-In-One Tower Combi redefines storage, charging and style while making everyday cleaning simpler and more efficient by combining the CordZero A9X stick vacuum with the CordZero R5 robot vacuum. The company's latest robot vacuum and mop features a comprehensive system that handles floor cleaning, mopping, dust emptying, water refilling and automatic mop washing.

Streamlined Cleaning with the All-in-One Tower Combi

The innovative All-in-One Tower Combi solution features the Dual Auto Empty function, which automatically empties the dustbins of both the stick and robot vacuums. When docked, both devices are charged to ensure they are always ready to clean. The sleek, compact docking station serves as a central hub for all vacuuming needs, taking up minimal space and even featuring a UVC LED to help prevent bacteria from growing inside the disposable dust bag.[1]

The CordZero A9X incorporates LG's Smart Inverter Motor, designed to provide powerful and reliable cleaning performance every time. The motor's rapid spinning action generates a strong suction that picks up dirt, dust and debris with ease. Moreover, the stick vacuum uses KOMPRESSORTM technology, which compresses dirt and debris to increase bin capacity and reduce the frequency of emptying the dustbin. The vacuum also features Spray Mop for efficient mopping on hard floors.

For a thorough and efficient cleaning experience, the LG CordZero R5 robot vacuum is equipped with a mop that allows it to vacuum and mop simultaneously. This is facilitated by an automatic water supply system from the embedded water tank that keeps the mop wet, eliminating the need for frequent trips to a water source. What's more, the robot vacuum employs a 360 LiDAR sensor to navigate obstacles and furniture, potentially preventing accidents like a fall down the stairs.[2]

Next-Generation Robot Vacuum with Extensive Cleaning Capabilities

LG is also bringing its 'all-in-one' robot vacuum and mop to the IFA show floor. This cutting-edge vacuum employs automatic mop cleaning and drying to reduce maintenance work and an automatic water supply system that fills and empties the water tank without user intervention.[3] To ensure the vacuum stays clean and fresh without any hassle, the vacuum automatically dispenses the cleanser when washing the mop.



The advanced robot vacuum uses LiDAR to precisely map out routes and a front camera that works in unison with 3D and several other sensors, which recognize up to 96 objects, making obstacle navigation effortless. The robot vacuum effectively cleans dust with a powerful motor that delivers strong vacuum power of up to 10,000 pascals (Pa),[4] while its rotating mop ensures thorough mopping by spinning at 180 revolutions per minute (rpm). The intelligent vacuum can even detect carpets, increasing suction power and lifting its mop to clean more effectively over these rougher surfaces.



To help consumers minimize odors from the product, LG has developed all-in-one robot vacuums that combat unpleasant odors from the wastewater after mop cleaning. This comprehensive cleaning solution automatically dispenses cleaner when washing the mop and dries it with hot air. This process reduces the formation of foul-smelling compounds, such as methyl mercaptan and dimethyl disulfide, in the water container storing used water after mopping by approximately 30 percent.[5] Additionally, LG's Secure Development Lifecycle (LG SDL) predicts and addresses security risks checked throughout every stage of product development.

"We have merged the cleaning and maintenance process into one to deliver the convenient and effortless user experience consumer's desire," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We are fully committed to introducing a steady stream of innovative home appliances that exceed all expectations, with a strong focus on constantly redefining the seamless user experience."

LG's latest cleaning solutions, including the A9X All-in-One Tower Combi and robot vacuum and mop, among other home appliance solutions will be on display at the company's IFA 2024 exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) in Berlin, Germany, from September 6-10.