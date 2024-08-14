Pricing I/O Ranks No. 1915 On The 2024 Inc. 5000 With 27% Revenue Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

B2B SaaS Pricing Consultancy Makes Prestigious List for 2nd Consecutive Year

- Marcos Rivera, CEO of Pricing I/OSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pricing I/O, a leading consultancy that helps B2B SaaS companies optimize their pricing strategies, today announced it has been named to the 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second year in a row. Pricing I/O earned the rank of 1915 on the 2024 list, with an impressive three-year revenue growth rate of 27%.The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000."We're thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the second straight year," said Marcos Rivera, CEO of Pricing I/O. "This achievement reflects our team's unwavering commitment to helping our B2B SaaS clients unlock growth through strategic, data-driven pricing. We're proud to drive real results for our partners."Patented 5Q Pricing Framework Fuels GrowthPricing I/O attributes much of its continued growth to its proprietary 5Q Pricing Framework, which takes a holistic approach to developing effective monetization strategies:Quantify the value of the product through market researchQuestion existing packaging and pricing modelsQualify buyer personas and their willingness to payQuicken time-to-market for new pricingQuintuple-check KPIs to measure pricing performance"Our 5Q framework has been a game-changer for our clients," noted Rivera. "By taking a 360-degree view of pricing as a growth lever, we're able to implement monetization strategies that maximize revenue without sacrificing customer value. It's a win-win."About Pricing I/OPricing I/O is a specialized consultancy that helps B2B SaaS companies develop and implement powerful pricing and packaging strategies to accelerate growth. Through comprehensive market research, data analysis, and its patented 5Q Pricing Framework, Pricing I/O empowers clients to capture maximum revenue and customer value.To learn more, visit pricingioAbout Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit .

