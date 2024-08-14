St Lucia’S Jounen Kwéyòl 40Th Observance To Be Celebrated In Three Communities

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global contributor

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Preparations for Saint Lucia's biggest cultural festival – Jounen Kwéyòl – are at an advanced stage, says the Folk Research Centre, (FRC). The 40th observance will be celebrated in three communities – Dennery, in the East – Mon Repos, in the East – Anse La Raye, in the West – on October 27, 2024.

“Creole Heritage Month will begin with a September 15 launch at the Bexon playing field . A church service in Kwéyòl will open the celebrations. At the launch, the Bexon playing field will host a mini Jounen Kwéyòl opening celebration with a display of traditional technologies, vending and entertainment.”

“Throughout October, activities will be held by the three host communities, while national events include Fèt Magwit, La Wenn ek Le Wa Kwéyòl pageant, Jennès pageant, Woulélaba, Fèsten Tanbou and many more activities,” said the FRC in a press release.

Jounen Kwéyòl is the brainchild of the Folk Research Centre, and is celebrated in recognition of Jounen Kwéyòl Entonnasyonal (International Creole Day) which is observed on October 28, each year.

Jounen Kwéyòl 40th observance is celebrated under the direction of the Msgr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre (FRC) in collaboration with the Events Company of Saint Lucia.

“The Creole festival aims to improve public awareness of the strength and value of the Kwéyòl language, and to assist in the understanding, preservation and development of Saint Lucia's rich cultural resources,” the FRC advised.

