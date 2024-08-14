Media Shares Find Mid-Week Success

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A Kansas-based %Media company found a tremendous amount of success on Wednesday after the company announced it was granted a U.S. Patent for tracking and analysis of drivers within a fleet of vehicles, according to a release.

Traders were excited about the news as they were quick to snatch up shares of %DigitalAlly (Nasdaq: $DGLY), with shares of the micro cap reaching up to $1.83/share (+115.32%) at the early session high.

Digital Ally Inc produces digital imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications. Its products are an in-car digital video/audio recorder contained in a rear-view mirror for use in law enforcement and commercial fleets. It can integrate electronic, radio, computer, mechanical, and multi-media technologies to create solutions to address needs in a variety of other industries and markets, including mass transit, school bus, taxicab and the military. The company sells its products to law enforcement agencies and other security organizations and consumer and commercial fleet operators through direct sales domestically and third-party distributors internationally.