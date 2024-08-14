U.S. Inflation Data Triggers Slight Rebound In Brazilian Real Against U.S. Dollar

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) After six consecutive sessions of decline, the U.S. dollar marked a modest rise against the Brazilian real, closing at R$5.47.



This adjustment occurred as investors realigned their portfolios in response to fresh inflation data from the United States, which came out on Wednesday and aligned with LSEG consensus estimates.



This development tempered expectations of an aggressive rate cut by the Reserve. Instead, it hinted at a milder reduction of 25 basis points in September.



In global markets, the dollar's behavior was mixed, showing varied performance against other currencies. By late afternoon, the dollar had risen against the Chilean peso and the Australian dollar but fell against the Mexican and Colombian pesos.



The commercial dollar in Brazil ended the day up by 0.35%, buying at R$5.468 and selling at R$5.469. On the B3, the earliest dollar futures (DOLc1) increased by 0.23% to 5,480.50 points.







The day prior, the spot dollar closed at a decrease of 0.90%, its lowest closing price since July 16th, at R$5.4491. For August, the U.S. dollar has seen a cumulative decline of 3.30%.



With the dollar 's price dropping, investors took the opportunity to rebalance, strengthening the currency's position.

Dollar Strength and Fed Rate Expectations

Jefferson Rugik, director at Correparti Corretora, noted that the cheaper dollar prompted some investors to reposition their investments. This contributed to the uptick in its value.



U.S. consumer inflation figures played a significant role in reshaping expectations for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.



The initial anticipation of a substantial 0.5 percentage point cut has given way to expectations of a more conservative 0.25 point reduction.



The CME FedWatch tool currently shows a 64.5% likelihood of a quarter-point cut at the Fed's mid-September meeting, compared to 35.5% for a half-point cut.



Amid decreasing inflation, concerns about a slowdown in the job market are becoming more pronounced. This is drawing increased attention from market participants.



Additionally, trading dynamics were influenced by the end of a holiday in Japan, which resumed banking operations. The conclusion of this holiday allowed carry trade operations to restart.



However, this led investors to unwind their positions in the real and repatriate funds to cover loans in Japan, where interest rates had risen, making such trades less profitable.



This backdrop highlights the intricate interplay between international economic indicators and local currency valuations. It underscores the global interconnectedness of financial markets.

