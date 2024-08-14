Wall Street Firms To Pay Over $470 Mln To Settle With US Regulators Over Texting
Date
8/14/2024 8:20:00 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Aug 14 - Another swathe of broker-dealer and investment advisers have agreed to pay over $470 million to U.S. regulators to settle civil charges they violated recordkeeping rules, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in statements on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank's TD Securities, BNY Mellon and Truist were among the among the Wall Street firms that settled charges they violated regulators' rules requiring broker-dealers and investment advisers to maintain records of work-related communications, the SEC and CFTC said. The penalties mark the latest wave of a sweeping multi-year enforcement initiative targeting Wall Street's use of so-called "off channel" work communications such as text and WhatsApp messages in breach of rules which require firms to retain certain work-related communications. Below is a full list of the firms and the penalties they agreed to pay. Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC: $50 million penalty to the SEC Edward D. Jones & Co., L.P.: $50 million penalty to the SEC LPL Financial LLC: $50 million penalty to the SEC Raymond James & Associates, Inc.: $50 million penalty to the SEC RBC Capital Markets, LLC: $45 million penalty to the SEC BNY Mellon Securities Corporation, Pershing LLC: $40 million penalty to the SEC TD Securities LLC, TD Private Client Wealth LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc: $30 million penalty to the SEC, $75 million to the CFTC Osaic Services, Inc., Osaic Wealth, Inc.: $18 million penalty to the SEC Cowen and Company, LLC, Cowen Investment Management LLC: $16.5 million penalty to the SEC, $3 million to the CFTC Piper Sandler & Co.: $14 million penalty to the SEC First Trust Portfolios L.P.: $8 million penalty to the SEC Apex Clearing Corporation: $6 million penalty to the SEC Truist Securities, Inc., Truist Investment Services, Inc. and Truist Advisory Services, Inc: $5.5 million penalty to the SEC, $3 million to CFTC Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC: $4.5 million penalty to the SEC Great Point Capital, LLC: $2 million penalty to the SEC Hilltop Securities Inc.: to pay a $1.6 million penalty to the SEC P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP: $1.25 million penalty to the SEC Haitong International Securities Inc.: $400,000 penalty to the SEC This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
MENAFN14082024007365015876ID1108556722
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.