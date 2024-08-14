Spire Global Inc Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses ​

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Spire Global Inc (“Spire”) (NYSE: SPIR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Spire investors that lost money on their are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On August 14, 2024, after the market close shares of Spire fell 17% after the provider of space-based data analytics notified the SEC that its 10-Q filing for the quarter ended June 30 will be late. The company further announced that it will reschedule its 2Q results conference call and announce the timing once the filing date of its Form 10-Q is confirmed.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising