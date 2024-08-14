Nuera Announces Labor Day Weekend End Of Summer Blowout Deals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis, Illinois' premier cannabis dispensary chain, is thrilled to announce its End of Summer Blowout Sale, featuring unbeatable discounts on top brands and products. This event spans from August 15 to September 2, with three unique promotional periods offering significant savings on popular cannabis products.
If you're looking for Chicago labor Day Deals, End of Summer blowouts, etc. to find some unique opportunities to get the best products for less, join us at nuEra dispensaries. These deals will be available across the State in all of our stores.
Stores Participating:
Chicago East Peoria Urbana Champaign Aurora Pekin DeKalb
Dates & Promos:
August 15 - 21: Buy More, Save More!
Buy 1, Get 30% Off ; Buy 2, Get 35% Off ; Buy 3 or More, Get 40% Off - Cresco, Aeriz, & nuEra House of Brands 30% Off Kaviar 25% Off Verano 20% Off Ascend 15% Off GTI
August 22 - 27: Clear the Vault!
30-60% Off low stock items 20% Off Green Growth Group
August 29 - September 2: Labor Day Weekend Extravaganza!
Buy 1, Get 30% Off ; Buy 2, Get 35% Off ; Buy 3 or More, Get 40% Off - Cresco, Aeriz, & nuEra House of Brands 25% Off Verano 25% Off Journeymen 20% Off Ascend 15% Off GTI
Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer and nuEra is celebrating with unbeatable deals across its product range. "We're thrilled to offer our customers these exceptional savings as a thank you for their continued support," said Mitch Stern, CEO of nuEra . "Our End of Summer Blowout is the perfect way to stock up on your favorite products and enjoy the last days of summer."
nuEra Cannabis is committed to providing high-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service. With convenient locations across Illinois, nuEra is dedicated to enhancing the cannabis experience for all its customers.
For more information about the End of Summer Blowout Sale and to find a nuEra dispensary near you, please visit nueracannabis.com.
About nuEra Cannabis :
nuEra Cannabis is Illinois' premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit
Stay connected with nuEra on social media:
Twitter: @nuEraCannabis
Facebook: @nuEraCannabis
For further information or media inquiries, please contact:
nuEra Media Relations
Jonah Rapino
Director of Marketing
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
MENAFN14082024004107003653ID1108556696
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.