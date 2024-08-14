British Woman Convicted Of Incitement Against Muslims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Chester Crown Court in northwest England on Wednesday ruled that Julie Sweeney be jailed for 15 months for inciting violence against Muslims.

Sweeney, 53, from Church Lawton village, Cheshire county, admitted calling in a post for blowing up a mosque with adults inside, and threatening death or serious harm.

Her incendiary post came in response to an earlier post, showing people while repairing a vandalized mosque in Southport town, Merseyside country.

The mosque was damaged during riot across England in the wake of the killing of three girls last month.

Sweeney is one of several right-wing activists who face the charge of involvement in the recent acts of violence. (end)

