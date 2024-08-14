Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX ), a leader in diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of
$0.75
per share, payable
on
October 21, 2024
to shareholders of record of
Quest Diagnostics common stock on
October 4, 2024.
About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in
the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world.
