Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX ), a leader in diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of

$0.75

per share, payable

on

October 21, 2024

to of record of

Quest Diagnostics common stock on

October 4, 2024.

