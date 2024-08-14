Stacia Mac And Ronneshia Foots Host Annual Back-To-School Giveaway Event In Chicago

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Sunday, August 18th, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Stacia Mac, the visionary founder and CEO of The Mac Effect Nonprofit and House of Legends Records, will host a Back-to-School Give Back event in collaboration with Pretty Hair Weave. The event will take place at 2010 S Wabash, Chicago, IL 60616, and will feature a generous distribution of books, bags, and refreshments for students as they prepare for the upcoming school year.A dynamic force in both the entertainment and community activism, Stacia Mac is well-known for her unwavering commitment to empowering the next generation. Her remarkable achievements include negotiating a pivotal contract with Columbia Records for her son, Polo G, a deal that set the stage for his rise to fame. Recognized by Billboard in 2022 as one of their Women in Music Top Executives, Stacia continues to make significant contributions both within and beyond the music industry.Stacia's dedication to giving back is deeply rooted in her belief in community empowerment, serving over 100 families. This Back-to-School event is part of her ongoing efforts to provide essential resources and support to those in need. Beyond this initiative, Stacia's impact can be seen in her numerous charitable endeavors, including the“Find Her Way” bail bond project, through which she assisted in bond payments for incarcerated women with low-level charges, helping them on their road to freedom and reform.Earlier this year, during Women's History Month, Stacia teamed up with Dr. Princess Lomax and Ronneshia, the owner of Pretty Hair Weave, for the“Find Her Way Bail Bond Project,” which bailed out women facing non-violent charges in Chicago. This collaboration is just one example of her commitment to fostering positive change and uplifting her community.Through her work with The Mac Effect, Stacia continues to inspire the next generation by engaging young people in mentorship programs and educational workshops focused on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and leadership. Her passion for creating opportunities for others is evident in everything she does.Join Stacia Mac and Pretty Hair Weave on August 18th for an afternoon dedicated to equipping students with the tools they need for success. Together, let's make a difference in our community and ensure that every child starts the school year ready to thrive.About Stacia Mac:Stacia Mac is a Chicago native and a trailblazer in the music industry, best known as the founder and CEO of The Mac Effect Nonprofit and House of Legends Records. She is a motivational speaker, community advocate, and proud mother of Polo G. Stacia's mission extends beyond music as she continues to champion initiatives that support and uplift marginalized communities.@StaciaAbout Pretty Hair Weave:Pretty Hair Weave is a leading hair extension and beauty brand committed to providing high-quality products and services. Under the leadership of Ronneshia, the owner and CEO, the brand has been actively involved in community initiatives, including collaborations with Stacia Mac to support women and families in need.@mzronneisha###

