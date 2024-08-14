Urgent Call To Action: Support Life-Saving Legislation To Protect Correctional Staff And Inmates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

H.R. 5266

Congress must pass H.R. 5266, the Interdiction of Fentanyl in Postal Mail at Prisons Act

- Jon ZumkehrTHOMSON, IL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the wake of the tragic death of Correctional Officer Marc Fischer , who succumbed to suspected fentanyl exposure while sorting mail at USP Atwater, (Federal Bureau of Prisons) the urgent need for action to protect the lives of correctional staff and inmates has become even more apparent. As we mourn the loss of Officer Fischer, we implore you to support life-saving legislation through immediate action.H.R. 5266, also known as the“Interdiction of Fentanyl in Postal Mail at Federal Prisons Act,” is a crucial piece of legislation that aims to prevent the entry of fentanyl into federal prisons through the mail system. This bill would require the use of advanced screening technology to detect and intercept fentanyl and other dangerous substances before they reach correctional facilities. It also provides funding for training and resources to help correctional staff safely handle and dispose of these substances.The death of Officer Fischer is a tragic reminder of the dangers that correctional staff face every day while carrying out their duties. The use of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids has become a growing concern in correctional facilities, putting the lives of both staff and inmates at risk. This legislation is a crucial step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of those who work and reside in federal prisons.Don Williams Father of fallen Federal Corrections Officer Eric Williams . My son died because Mission Critical reduced staff to save money. Now this officer is dead while they quibble over money. We need to let our voices be heard, and join Congressmen Bacon and Cartwright and demand this bill be passed. This kind of tragic incident cannot happen again. It is unacceptable.We urge all members of Congress to take immediate action and support H.R. 5266. The safety and security of our correctional facilities and the dedicated staff who work there should be a top priority. Let us honor the memory of Officer Fischer by enacting this life-saving legislation and preventing future tragedies. Together, we can make a difference and protect the lives of those who serve our country in the correctional system.H.R. 5266, also known as the "Interdiction of Fentanyl in Postal Mail at Federal Prisons Act," is endorsed by the National Fraternal Order of Police and the American Federation of Government Employees and The House of Representatives Problem Solvers Caucus with 117 co-sponsors

JON ZUMKEHR

AFGE 4070

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook