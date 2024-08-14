RECENT BOOK COMBATIVE CONGRESS DEVELOPS ELECTORAL CHANGES FOR ELECTING MEMBERS OF CONGRESS AND WHY THEY ARE NEEDED

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Combative Congress, Your Power! Your Voice! was recently published by Solve American Gridlock LLC . It details the deterioration of problem solving in Congress and analyzes the reasons why this has accelerated in recent decades, and it provides solutions. As evidence, it lists nine major problems that remain unsolved.

The book demonstrates that the electoral laws and systems used to select and elect members of Congress are root causes of its dysfunctionality. Congress has shown itself to be increasingly polarized and ineffective in addressing its tasks; this applies to both parties. Approval for Congress July 17, 2024, was 18.3%, per Congress Approval Polls, FiveThirtyEight. It is not a stretch to say that many members of Congress are aware of the situation and are increasingly dissatisfied with their personal status.

The book goes on to say that the punch line of these changes in electoral methods is that they can lead a country to have more than two parties and that this is the objective. Over twenty leading nations have more than two influential parties per the accompanying graph. These countries have seen the advantages of getting away from two combative parties whose primary goal is to hurt the other party, not to solve their country's problems. Combative Congress points out that strong feelings do arise in legislative bodies, but the chances of finding a negotiating partner are much improved if there is more than one from which to pick.

Polarization in Congress is a huge problem per the book, but it baked into the cake. Extreme friction in Congress spills over into the media and the public. It is the product of our electoral systems. Laws have created the system of having only two effective parties, making a case that the zero-sum, winner-takes-all, two-party system is a big reason for Congress's difficulties. These electoral systems are generally created at the state level. Some states have made changes recently, and more are under consideration.

The book recommends the electoral system changes required for collaboration and competition. First, eliminate closed-party, partisan primary elections. Substitute open and nonpartisan primaries from which a small number of winners earn the right to compete in the general election. Second, use independent commissions or multi-member districts to mitigate the effects of gerrymandering. Third, use ranked choice voting (RCV) where appropriate to ensure that candidates must have a majority vote to win.

The current presidential race has laid bare the importance of finding the root causes of national friction and dealing with them.

The mission of the book is to be a handbook to the electoral systems used for electing Congresspersons and the changes needed to have more collaboration by facilitating competitive viewpoints and choices among candidates.

Combative Congress addresses a serious and complex topic in ways that make reading it pleasant. This nonpartisan book is unique in that its appeal stretches from a high school student to a professor, from a young woman to a retired chemical engineer, and more. It was written to be concise and readable with some humor; it has 33 color graphs and photographs to implant images of concepts in the reader's mind; and it has short chapters and good references.

National constitutions have lasted an average of only 17 years since 1789. America's Constitution has lasted over 230 years! The book points out the need for continued vigilance. Albert Einstein said“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”

In 2014, about 94% (,_2014 ) of incumbent congressional candidates were returned to office, but the approval rate for Congress was around 15% ( ). How in the world can that be? The answer is that we have broken electoral systems.

Solve American Gridlock LLC's primary focus is educating citizens about improvements that can be made in the methods used to elect members of Congress.

Tom Mast is the founder of Solve American Gridlock, the author of Combative Congress, and he lives in Austin, Texas. He is a retired engineer with degrees from The University of Texas, Stanford, and the Harvard Business School. He served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, spent his career in manufacturing and engineering management, and has long been interested in our country's polarization, the duopoly in our Congress and its causes, and what improvements we must encourage.

