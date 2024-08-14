National Telecommuting Institute, NTI, Releases Ableist Language Guide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ableism is the belief that typical abilities are superior, disabled people require 'fixing' and defines people by their disability. Ableist language refers to words, phrases, or attitudes that discriminate against or marginalize people with disabilities.

Language that reinforces ableist beliefs are common. Using such language can perpetuate negative stereotypes and harm the self-esteem and social inclusion of individuals with disabilities. It is time that we start to recognize them and work to replace them with nonbiased options.

Ableist language includes:

1. Derogatory Terms: Words that are inherently offensive and demeaning to people with disabilities such as "retarded," "cripple," or "spastic."

2. Stereotypes and Assumptions: Language that perpetuates incorrect or harmful stereotypes about people with disabilities such as assuming that all people with disabilities are helpless, inspirational, or dependent.

3. Metaphors and Figures of Speech: Using disability-related terms metaphorically to describe something negative such as "blind to the truth" or "deaf to criticism.”

Download NTI's full Ableist Language Guide , to learn more about specific language that should be avoided and alternative choices to convey the same message.

NTI is a nonprofit disability organization that was founded in 1995. NTI's COO, Alan Hubbard, said“NTI's mission is to support the disabled community and their caregivers. One way we aim to do this is by educating others on issues affecting people with disabilities. It is impossible for people with disabilities to be seen as equal members of society while we continue to use ableist language so freely.”

Visit to learn more about the free services NTI provides to Americans with disabilities and their family caregivers.

