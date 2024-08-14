Franchise Marketing Systems Named A 2024 Franchising At Work Award Finalist By Franchise Business Review

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Independent Survey Recognizes Franchise Marketing Systems for Outstanding Company Culture and Employee Satisfaction in the Franchise Sector

- Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing SystemsALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Franchise Marketing Systems is officially a finalist for the 2024 Franchising at Work Awards by Franchise Business Review. The awards recognize franchise companies with the highest employee satisfaction based on an independent survey.Franchise Marketing Systems, headquartered in Atlanta and founded by company President Chris Conner, is a leading franchise development firm. The company is dedicated to empowering business owners by facilitating franchise expansion and offering expert consulting services. With a skilled team and a robust network of industry partners, Franchise Marketing Systems assists businesses in creating and refining their franchise models. Their expert franchise consultants also specialize in marketing and selling franchise opportunities to potential buyers. Franchise Marketing Systems also provides ongoing franchise management services to ensure the sustained success of its clients' franchise operations.Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts surveys of corporate franchise employees, franchise supplier employees, and franchise owners' employees across North America each year to determine their levels of engagement.FBR's Franchising at Work Employee Engagement Benchmarking research provides aggregate data to help franchise companies understand how their culture and engagement compare to other companies in the franchise sector and improve hiring and retention practices. Participants were asked questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, skills and experience, management, brand leadership, and culture.Franchise companies that participated in Franchise Business Review's employee engagement research were eligible for the Franchising at Work Awards. FBR analyzed data from over 11,000 franchise employees, representing 80% unit-level employees and 20% corporate employees to identify the finalists.“The Franchising at Work Awards are the only awards that recognize the companies in the franchise sector that prioritize employee engagement and well-being, and are dedicated to building and maintaining a positive culture,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review.“Recruiting and retaining quality employees is one of the most critical factors in the ultimate success of a business, and these companies have set themselves apart as top employers in franchising through their commitment to employee satisfaction, asking for feedback, and involving their teams in driving the success of their culture.”"We are honored to be a finalist for Franchise Business Review once again this year. Our team consistently puts in the effort to foster an environment that promotes efficiency, collaboration, and the celebration of each other's successes. I believe this recognition is a testament to those efforts," said Conner.Learn more about the Franchising at Work Research and Awards at GoFBR/franchising-at-work. Visit to learn more about the Franchise Marketing Systems team and services.###About Franchise Marketing SystemsFranchise Marketing Systems is a full-service franchise development firm and has helped over 700 businesses grow through franchising. The company partners with clients in all industries, including service, retail, food service, fitness, and product distribution. For more information on how to franchise your business, visit .About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,200 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about how FBR helps franchise companies at GoFBR.

