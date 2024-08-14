(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative Drug Development Drives Growth Amid Rising Rheumatoid Arthritis Cases

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research, Inc.-, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research , the global rheumatology therapeutics market (リウマチ治療薬市場)was worth US$ 48.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 65.1 Billion by the year 2034 at a CAGR of 2.6 % between 2024 and 2034.

Rheumatology therapeutics refers to the branch of that focuses on diagnosing, treating, and managing ailments pertaining to the body's musculoskeletal system, which includes joints, muscles, and bones. It also involves conditions related to autoimmune diseases, where the immune system attacks healthy cells in the body, thereby leading to inflammation and tissue damage.

Rheumatology Therapeutics Market - A Steady Revenue Generator

Rheumatology therapeutics market consists of therapeutics utilized in the treatment of rheumatic disorders, which include rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, spondylarthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and systemic sclerosis. is the therapeutics are also associated with pain disorders in joints, ligaments, and muscles.

The rheumatology therapeutics market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing demand for treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and osteoarthritis. This expansion is driven by the evolving therapeutic landscape, which continues to advance in response to the growing prevalence of these conditions.

Research states that rheumatoid arthritis is one of the most common type of inflammatory arthritis affecting close to 17·6 million people globally. Lancet Rheumatology has reported that in 2020 an estimated 17·6 million (95% uncertainty interval 15·8–20·3) people had rheumatoid arthritis worldwide. It further states that the age-standardized global prevalence rate was 208·8 cases (186·8–241·1) per 100,000 people, representing a 14·1% (12·7–15·4) increase since 1990.

The market has been conventionally dominated by disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). However, over the period of time advancements in biotechnology have significantly changed the landscape by tabling biologics and modern targeted therapies that have mainly enhanced treatment outcomes and improved quality of life among treated patients.

Biologic DMARDs, which are complex proteins derived from living organisms, are looked upon as a breakthrough as they target specific parts of the immune system that fuel inflammation.

The latest development in this field is the targeted synthetic DMARDs. These are small molecules that can be taken orally and are designed to target specific molecular pathways involved in the disease process. They offer the convenience of oral dosing and the potential for a more targeted approach to treatment.

What's with Rheumatology Therapeutics Market Regional Insights?

North America generated the largest market value in 2023 . The region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.

Growing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, lupus, and the other autoimmune disorders, surge in development of biologics and targeted synthetic DMARDs in order to provide effective treatment options with fewer side effects, increased spending on healthcare including both - private and public investments, presence of a robust regulatory framework that supports the approval of new and innovative therapies, and rise in geriatric population in North America are some of the factors driving rheumatology therapeutics market in the region.

According to National Health Interview Survey from 2019 to 2021, around 88% of all arthritis cases were adults aged 45 and above, while about 50% were working-age population ranging in age from 18 to 64.

As per the National Institutes of Health , that the year 2023 witnessed approximately 21% of U.S. adults, or over 53 million people battling arthritis.

Key Players in Rheumatology Therapeutics Industry

Bio Rad Laboratories, Novartis AG, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, bioMerieux, DiaSorin SpA, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Becton, Dickinson and Company are some of the leading key players operating in the global industry. They are working on developing next-generation therapies in order to address unmet medical needs and enhance the lives of patients.

In January 2024, S-based biotechnology company called Rise Therapeutics enrolled the first subject in its Phase I clinical trial of R-2487, a new oral immunotherapeutic medicine intended to treat rheumatoid arthritis. The first-in-human study will evaluate R-2487's pharmacodynamics, safety and clinical activity in rheumatoid arthritis patients across various US sites.

Rheumatology Therapeutics Market Segmentation



Drug Class Disease Modifying Anti-rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)



Synthetic Disease Modifying Anti-rheumatic Drugs Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-rheumatic Drugs



Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Corticosteroids

Uric Acid Drugs Others

Disease Indication



Rheumatoid Arthritis

Osteoarthritis

Gout

Psoriatic Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis Others

Route of Administration



Parenteral Route

Oral Route Topical

Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

