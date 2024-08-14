The Pipeline Group, Inc. Ranked One Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Pipeline Group is recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, exemplifying its continued growth and innovation in sales development services for tech companies.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Pipeline Group , Inc. (TPG), a leader in tech-enabled sales development solutions and services, has once again been recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies by *Inc.* magazine. This marks the fourth consecutive year that TPG has earned this prestigious honor, a testament to the company's relentless dedication to delivering outstanding results for its clients.Ken Jisser, CEO of The Pipeline Group, attributes the company's remarkable success to the extraordinary efforts of its team. "Our people are the heart of our business," Jisser said. "Every day, they bring their best selves to work, ensuring our clients see a significant return on investment. We are deeply grateful to our team, our venture capital and private equity partners, and our clients for their unwavering support and trust in us."The Pipeline Group's growth is driven by a unique combination of people, data, and technology, consistently delivering an average 3X return on investment for clients. Building and maintaining effective sales development teams can be costly, time-consuming, and risky. When hiring remote entry-level sales teams, many things can go wrong. However, TPG's clients have found a reliable partner in building their pipeline and backfilling internal resources lost to attrition, leading to strong client retention and a growing list of referrals."The SDR attrition challenge is a very real issue for B2B technology companies because the sales development function is inherently transitional," Jisser explained. "Maintaining a consistent team of top-talent SDRs and managing them remotely is nearly impossible without hour-by-hour monitoring, training, and development. Our success is a direct result of the tech stack and data capabilities we've built, which allow us to manage, coach, and develop our top talent globally."Jisser added, "The trust we've built with our customers and our venture capital and private equity partners, who continue to refer us to their peers, has been instrumental. These partnerships, along with our clients' referrals, have enabled us to grow into a global operation with resources in 28 countries-without the need for outside funding or significant investment in marketing and sales."Looking ahead, TPG has ambitious plans for the future. The company is set to leverage its own tech-enabled sales development team to build its internal pipeline and is preparing to invest more heavily in marketing while launching its proprietary, battle-tested technology through a spin-off company next year.For more information about The Pipeline Group, Inc. and its services, please visit [ ] ( ) or contact ...---About The Pipeline Group, Inc.The Pipeline Group, Inc. is the premier global workforce specializing in remote Sales Development Representatives (SDRs) for B2B technology companies. Our comprehensive solution integrates data, content, proprietary technology, and market-aligned best practices supported by expertly trained SDRs. We drive substantial business growth by accelerating pipeline development. Our expertise lies in launching new products, fueling growth for emerging companies, and addressing SDR attrition through our temp-to-perm options.About Inc.The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit []( ).MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.Media Contact:Kayla NezExecutive Operations Assistant...(408) 505-0227

