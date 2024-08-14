Ccarbon Expands Its Market Intelligence Services To Cover Alberta TIER, Canada CFR, And Sustainable Fuels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nikhil Agarwal, Director at cCarbonSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- cCarbon, a leader in environmental market intelligence and forecasting, has announced the expansion of its market intelligence services to include Alberta's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER), Canada's Federal Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR).This expansion establishes cCarbon as one of the first providers to deliver comprehensive market intelligence for these key markets. cCarbon has also beta-launched its coverage for Sustainable Fuels such as Renewable Diesel (RD), Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), providing its clients with comprehensive insights and data to navigate the rapidly evolving low-carbon fuels markets.New Market Coverage Highlights:Alberta TIER Program: The Alberta TIER program is a cornerstone of Alberta's climate policy, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through a system of compliance credits and carbon offsets. cCarbon's market coverage includes weekly commentaries, detailed analysis, and market data and outlook on EPCs and Offset credit supply/demand, trading dynamics for both spot and futures markets, and regular updates on emissions trends and carbon capture developments in Alberta.Canada CFR : cCarbon's coverage of Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations, set to become a major player in North America's clean fuels market, offers insights into compliance strategies includes insights into compliance strategies, credit trading, feedstock analysis, credit and deficit generation projections and the impact of these regulations on the greater low carbon fuel landscape.Sustainable Fuel Markets : cCarbon's new service on Sustainable Fuels extends beyond its existing coverage of clean fuel standard markets in California, Washington, Oregon, and Canada. It provides actionable data on production capacity, demand, and credit generation for RD, RNG, and SAF across the globe. The intelligence includes facility-level production data, monthly fuel pathway and feedstock updates, and projections to 2030, helping clients navigate feedstock requirements and market constraints.With this expansion of market coverage, cCarbon is poised to deliver unparalleled insights into the evolving carbon markets of North America. Their market analysis and forecasting, powered by CarbonOutlookTM, an advanced suite of interconnected models, will empower companies to navigate these markets effectively, optimize their compliance strategies, and identify opportunities as well as risks for their investments.“Our expansion into the Alberta TIER and Canada CFR markets underscores our commitment to providing our clients with the most relevant and actionable data in the carbon markets,” said Nikhil Agarwal, Director at cCarbon.“As these carbon markets continue to evolve, our enhanced coverage will equip companies with the insights they need to succeed in a complex and rapidly changing regulatory environment.”cCarbon will be launching coverage for the Washington Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) in September 2024, further expanding its portfolio of market intelligence services in North American Clean Fuels landscape. cCarbon already covers a wide range of environmental markets including California-Quebec linked Cap-and-Trade, Washington Cap-and-Invest, RGGI, EU ETS, UK ETS, California LCFS, Oregon CFP, Washington CFS, BC LCFS, RFS, the global voluntary credit market, and various compliance offset programs.Discover how cCarbon's expanded market coverage can empower your business. Register for a free trial at:

