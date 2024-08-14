MDJM LTD Appoints Professor Duncan Murray Campbell To Promote Cultural Initiatives In The UK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LETHAM, Scotland, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: MDJH ) (the "Company" or "MDJM"), an integrated global culture-driven asset management company, announced today the appointment of Professor Duncan Murray Campbell to the Expert Committee of its wholly owned subsidiary, MD Local Global Limited, a United Kingdom Company. Professor Campbell's extensive expertise in Chinese cultural history and Eastern garden design is expected to play a pivotal role in MDJM's ongoing and future cultural projects in the UK.

Professor Duncan Murray Campbell is a distinguished historian, translator, and expert in Chinese culture, with over 40 years of experience. He has held academic positions at the University of Auckland, Victoria University of Wellington, and the Australian National University. He has also served as the Director of the East Asian Garden Studies at the Huntington Library, where he oversaw the development of the Huntington Chinese Garden, which is one of the largest Chinese-style garden in the world outside of China. He has also been awarded the Special Book Award of China for his outstanding contributions introducing Chinese culture to the world.

In his role at MDJM, Professor Campbell is expected to engage in all phases of the projects, from strategic planning and design to implementation and operations. Drawing on his extensive expertise, it is anticipated that he will guide the artistic positioning and operational model of Eastern gardens, enrich MDJM's cultural portfolio by expanding its cultural resources, and foster deeper cultural exchanges and collaborations on a global scale. MDJM will compensate Professor Campbell through the issuance of Company shares, as consideration for his contributions to the Company's cultural initiatives.

We anticipate that MDJM's broader cultural initiatives, including the ongoing development of the Eastern garden at Fernie Castle, will benefitfrom Professor Campbell's expertise. His involvement is expected toelevate the cultural integrity and artistic value of these projects, positioning them for global recognition and success. As part of MDJM's new business initiatives, which leverage its historic properties as platforms for Eastern and Western cultural and artistic exchange, the renovation of Fernie Castle continues to progress, offering a venue for cultural dialogue among experts from diverse fields around the world.

"We are honored to have Professor Duncan Murray Campbell join our team," said Mr. Siping Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MDJM. " We anticipate that his profound knowledge of Chinese culture and garden design will greatly enhance our efforts to develop meaningful cultural projects. As we advance our strategic vision, MDJM will continue to foster cultural diversity and broaden our influence through innovative collaborations and exchanges with cultural professionals from around the globe."

About MDJM LTD

MDJM LTD is a global culture-driven asset management company focused on transforming historical properties into cultural hubs that blend modern digital technology with rich historical value. The Company is actively expanding its operations in the UK, where it is developing projects such as Fernie Castle in Scotland and the Robin Hill Property in England. These properties are being remodeled into multi-functional cultural venues that will feature fine dining, hospitality services, art exhibitions, and cultural exchange events. As part of its broader strategy, MDJM is positioning itself as a hub for artisan exchanges, art shows, and sales, leveraging its historical properties as platforms for promoting Eastern and Western cultural exchanges. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to furthering its global market expansion and enhancing its cultural business footprint. For more information regarding the Company, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

