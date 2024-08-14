Clorox To Present At Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
8/14/2024 4:46:39 PM
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) today announced that Chair and Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle and Chief financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, in Boston.
The webcast will begin at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT) and can be accessed on the company's website . A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.
About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Natural Vitality®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2024 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the second consecutive year. Visit
to learn more.
