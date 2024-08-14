Traws Pharma To Host Corporate Update Call On August 15, 2024, At 8:00 AM ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traws Pharma, (“Traws” or“Traws Pharma”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecules for respiratory diseases and cancer, today announced that following the release of its second quarter results, the Company intends to host a call and live webcast on Thursday, August 15, at 8:00 AM ET to provide a corporate update.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Time: 8:00 AM ET

Webcast Link: Traws Pharma Corporate Update Call

Dial-in Numbers: (877) 407-0789 (United States), (201) 689-8562 (International)

Conference ID: 13748066

The press release with the financial results will be accessible prior to the conference call through“Press Releases” in the Investors & Media section of the company's website. A replay of the call will also be available through“Corporate Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

About Traws Pharma, Inc.

Traws Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The viral respiratory disease program includes two potentially best in class oral small molecules in Phase 1 studies: tivoxavir marboxil, a novel oral antiviral drug candidate for influenza and avian flu, targeting the influenza cap-dependent endonuclease, and ratutrelvir, targeting Mpro (3CL protease).

In the cancer program, Traws is developing the novel, proprietary multi-kinase CDK4-plus inhibitor narazaciclib, with potential for refractory endometrial cancer and potentially other solid tumor cancers, and rigosertib, a PLK1 inhibitor, with potential for use in advanced squamous cell carcinoma complicating recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB-associated SCC).

Traws Pharma is committed to delivering novel compounds for unmet medical needs using state-of-the-art drug development technology. With a focus on product safety and a commitment to patients in need or that are specifically vulnerable, we aim to build solutions for important medical challenges and alleviate the burden of viral infections and cancer.

