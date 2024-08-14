Socket Mobile Appoints Alexis Hartmann, Key Saas Expert, To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT ), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today announced the appointment of Alexis Hartmann to its Board of Directors, effective August 12, 2024. Following the appointment of Mr. Hartmann, the Board will be comprised of six directors, four of whom will be independent.

"We are pleased to welcome Alexis Hartmann to our Board of Directors," said Kevin Mills, Chief Executive Officer at Socket Mobile. "Alexis brings a wealth of SaaS experience and leadership that will be invaluable as we continue to expand and improve our software offerings, including our SocketCam camera scanners

and CaptureSDK . His deep connections in Africa and Latin America present exciting opportunities for potential SocketCam usage and deployments in these rapidly growing markets. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to drive innovation and growth across multiple facets of our business."

Alexis brings over 20 years of leadership and SaaS experience, with 15 of those years in the procurement and supply chain industry. He is a graduate of ESSEC and currently works at Prewave, a supply chain SaaS company, overseeing revenue and growth.

Previously, Alexis played a significant role at Coupa in 2014 and Amplitude in 2018, where he helped launch their European markets and successfully guided both companies through their IPOs. Alexis is also actively involved as an investor in various startups, guiding co-founders through pivotal stages of development. His SaaS, sales, new business development, and product analytics expertise has empowered numerous organizations to achieve measurable results and substantial growth.

With Alexis Hartmann's addition to the Board of Directors, Socket Mobile strengthens its strategic vision and capabilities. His extensive experience in SaaS and his track record of driving companies through successful growth stages align perfectly with Socket Mobile's goals. As the company continues to innovate in data capture solutions, Alexis's insights and connections will be instrumental in expanding into new markets and achieving sustainable growth. The Board looks forward to his contributions in guiding Socket Mobile's future endeavors.

About Socket Mobile, Inc.

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by deploying third-party barcode-enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless readers/writers. The primary revenue drivers are Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, digital ID, transportation, and manufacturing markets. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Fremont, Calif.

Twitter,

and keep up with our latest News and Updates

