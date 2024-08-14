CAE Announces The Final 2024 Annual Meeting Board Of Directors Election Results
Date
8/14/2024 4:32:33 PM
MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE ) (TSX: CAE) CAE announces the final director election results from its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The following 13 nominees were elected as Directors of
CAE:
|
Nominee
|
Votes
for
|
For
(%)
|
Votes against
|
Against (%)
|
Ayman Antoun
|
240,849,773
|
98.95
%
|
2,560,799
|
1.05
%
|
Margaret S. (Peg) Billson
|
225,396,351
|
92.60
%
|
18,014,220
|
7.40
%
|
Sophie Brochu
|
242,411,606
|
99.59
%
|
998,799
|
0.41
%
|
Patrick Decostre
|
242,166,023
|
99.49
%
|
1,244,549
|
0.51
%
|
Elise Eberwein
|
240,915,635
|
98.98
%
|
2,494,937
|
1.02
%
|
Ian L. Edwards
|
242,111,993
|
99.47
%
|
1,298,412
|
0.53
%
|
Marianne Harrison
|
240,115,411
|
98.65
%
|
3,295,160
|
1.35
%
|
Alan N. MacGibbon
|
241,199,907
|
99.09
%
|
2,210,665
|
0.91
%
|
Mary Lou Maher
|
227,331,571
|
93.39
%
|
16,078,834
|
6.61
%
|
François Olivier
|
241,231,248
|
99.10
%
|
2,179,323
|
0.90
%
|
Marc Parent
|
229,920,229
|
94.46
%
|
13,490,343
|
5.54
%
|
Gen. David G. Perkins, USA (Ret.)
|
238,325,241
|
97.91
%
|
5,085,163
|
2.09
%
|
Patrick M. Shanahan
|
181,714,930
|
74.65
%
|
61,695,641
|
25.35
%
Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.
About CAE
At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security forces to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees in more than 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts-the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators as well as training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.
Read our FY24 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report .
CAE Contacts:
General Media:
Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications
+1-438-805-5856, [email protected]
Investor Relations :
Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management,
+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]
