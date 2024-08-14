Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial And Operating Results

Key Highlights



AGI facility and treated 1.82 Bcf for the second quarter 2024 reducing operating expenses by $4.26/Boe compared to the first quarter 2024

On August 12, 2024, the AGI facility processed 26.6 MMcf/d which allowed the Company to return wells to production and realize approximately 7,500 Bbls of oil per day (approximately 13,500 Boe/d) net production

Drilled and brought two additional wells on production in Monument Draw in the second quarter 2024 with the next two-well pad to be completed in late third quarter or early fourth quarter 2024

Generated second quarter 2024 sales volumes of 12,857 Boe/d

Executed a $20.0 million preferred equity raise in May 2024 to support drilling program and debt reduction Continuing strategic alternatives initiative and reviewing a requested amendment to the previously announced Merger Agreement with Fury that would reduce the purchase price to $7.00 per share and require all of the existing preferred equity holders to roll over 100% of their preferred equity

Management Comments

The Company concluded its current six-well campaign ahead of planned timing and under budget on each well. The Vermejo two-well pad in Monument Draw is currently a drilled but uncompleted well and is currently scheduled to be fracked in the third quarter of 2024. New pad locations and permits are being prepared in all asset areas to support additional activity in Ward, Winkler and Pecos Counties. Capital costs continue to trend lower in the field with latest Monument Draw wells estimated below $950/lateral foot for drilling, completion and wellsite facilities while maintaining completions over 2,000 lbs/ft proppant. The previously announced Glacier and Rio pads saw strong performance with IP's reaching over 2,000 Boe/d and sustained production above the company's type curve.

During the second quarter 2024, the acid gas injection (“AGI”) facility treated approximately 20 MMcf/d average and returned approximately 17 MMcf/d of sweet gas to the Company for sales to its midstream partner. To date, the AGI facility has processed more than 2.7 Bcf of sour gas and allowed the Company to realize substantial savings compared to treating alternatives. The Company and its JV partner continued to ramp toward full inlet capacity, with expected savings up to $2.0 million per month in gas treating costs.

Results of Operations

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the second quarter of 2024 were 12,857 Boe/d (49% oil) and $49.1 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 14,253 Boe/d (49% oil) and $54.3 million, respectively, during the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in revenues in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023 is primarily attributable to an approximate 1,396 Boe/d decrease in average daily production. Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 98.4% of the average NYMEX oil price during the second quarter of 2024. Realized hedge losses totaled approximately $3.2 million during the second quarter of 2024.

Lease operating and workover expense was $10.22 per Boe in the second quarter of 2024 versus $10.79 per Boe in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in lease operating and workover expense per Boe year-over-year is primarily a result of savings on chemicals and lower SWD costs. Gathering and other expense was $10.36 per Boe in the second quarter of 2024 versus $12.97 per Boe in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in gathering and other expenses per Boe is primarily related to the start-up of the AGI facility and lower treating fees associated versus the Valkyrie (liquid redox) plant. General and administrative expenses were $2.85 per Boe in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $4.04 per Boe in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in general and administrative expense is primarily attributable to a decrease in payroll and benefits compared with the prior year period as a result of the headcount reduction in 2023 partially offset by an increase in audit, legal and transaction costs associated with the potential merger with Fury Resources.

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $8.7 million or a net loss of $0.53 per share available to common stockholders. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported an adjusted diluted net loss available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2024 of $13.2 million or an adjusted diluted net loss of $0.80 per common share (see Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $15.6 million as compared to $16.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $160.2 million of indebtedness outstanding and approximately $0.3 million of letters of credit outstanding. Total liquidity on June 30, 2024, made up of cash and cash equivalents, was $54.4 million.

On May 13, 2024, 20,000 shares of preferred equity were sold for proceeds of $19.5 million, net of discount. On May 14, 2024, the Company used $17.3 million of the proceeds from the sale of the preferred equity to pay down debt.

For further discussion on our liquidity and balance sheet, as well as recent developments, refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis and Risk Factors in the Company's Form 10-Q.

Merger Agreement with Fury Resources

Fury Resources, Inc. (“Fury”) has requested a further amendment of the previously disclosed Agreement and Plan of Merger dated December 14, 2024, as amended (the“Merger Agreement”), such that the amount of merger consideration payable to the Company's stockholders in connection with the transaction contemplated by the Merger Agreement would be reduced from $9.80 per share to $7.00 per share. The modified offer is contingent on the existing holders of the Company's Series A through Series A-4 preferred equity rolling 100% of their preferred equity into new preferred equity in the surviving company following the merger in order to help support the transaction. The Company's Special Committee and its Board of Directors are reviewing Fury's proposal. The Company has been advised by the holders of the Company's preferred stock that they are also reviewing Fury's proposal. The Company does not intend to comment further on this matter until such reviews are complete.

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

