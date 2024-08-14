BEN Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

“In the second quarter, we made continued progress on validation initiatives, with meaningful acceleration in new proof of concepts” said Paul Chang, Co-CEO of BEN.“Looking to the second half of 2024, we expect the maturation of earlier engagements into production-ready deployments”.

Second Quarter 2024 Key Business Highlights



Announced promotion of Paul Chang to Co-CEO, with responsibility including the entire BEN commercial operations focused on market validation and commercial growth of the business.

Closed a private placement at a premium to market price with existing investors of its common stock and warrants to purchase common stock in the aggregate amount of $4.95 million.

Announced collaboration with Skills Acquisition and Innovation Laboratory (SAIL), an educational resource of The Department of Surgery at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, to explore AI applications for physician training & patient engagement and access to healthcare.

Announced partnership with Valio Technologies to develop AI assistants to support university students' mental health at universities across South Africa.

Achieved Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance for healthcare AI assistants demonstrating that its AI-driven virtual assistant solutions meet the highest requirements for secure handling of sensitive patient data.

Announced collaboration with OSF HealthCare, an integrated health system caring for patients throughout Illinois and Michigan, to bring BEN's AI assistants to healthcare providers' facilities. Announced collaboration with Provana, a highly specialized knowledge process management provider, to integrate BEN's AI assistants into Provana's contact center solutions.



About BEN

BEN (Brand Engagement Network) is a leading provider of conversational AI technology and human-like AI avatars headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN delivers highly personalized, multi-modal (text, voice, and vision) AI engagement, with a focus on industries where there is a massive workforce gap and an opportunity to transform how consumers engage with networks, providers, and brands. The backbone of BEN's success is a rich portfolio of conversational AI applications that drive better customer experience, increased automation and operational efficiencies. Powered by a proprietary large language model developed based on years of research and development from leading experts in AI and advanced security methodologies, BEN seeks to partner with companies with complementary capabilities and networks to enable meaningful business outcomes.

Additional information about BEN can be found here: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of BEN to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words“anticipates,”“believes,”“continue,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“potential,”“predicts,”“projects,”“should,”“will,” or“would,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside BEN's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to BEN; uncertainty regarding and the failure to realize the anticipated benefits from future production-ready deployments; the attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; our ability to grow our customer base; BEN's history of operating losses; BEN's need for additional capital to support its present business plan and anticipated growth; technological changes in BEN's market; the value and enforceability of BEN's intellectual property protections; BEN's ability to protect its intellectual property; BEN's material weaknesses in financial reporting; BEN's ability to navigate complex regulatory requirements; the ability to maintain the listing of BEN's securities on a national securities exchange; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations; the effects of competition on BEN's business; and the risks of operating and effectively managing growth in evolving and uncertain macroeconomic conditions, such as high inflation and recessionary environments. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

BEN cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. BEN cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. BEN does not undertake nor does it accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, and it does not intend to do so unless required by applicable law. Further information about factors that could materially affect BEN, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under“Risk Factors” in BEN's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

