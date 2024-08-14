Strong Global Entertainment Reports Second Quarter 2024 Operating Results

Second Quarter Highlights -



Revenue and gross from continuing operations continued to improve, with growth in service offerings and contributions from the recent ICS contributing favorably.

In April 2024, announced a transaction to merge Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. (“Strong/MDI”) with FG Acquisition Corp., a Canadian special purpose acquisition company, which will be renamed Saltire Holdings, Ltd. (“Saltire”)



Proposed transaction values Strong/MDI subsidiary at $30 million. Strong Global Entertainment will retain a significant economic stake, participating in the future growth and success of Strong/MDI and Saltire.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

In May 2024, announced a transaction to merge Strong Global Entertainment into Fundamental Global Inc. (“Fundamental Global”)



Stockholders of Strong Global Entertainment will receive 1.5 common shares of Fundamental Global for each share of Strong Global Entertainment.



Proposed transaction expected to reduce overhead associated with operating separate companies. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer, commented,“The second quarter operating results demonstrated double digit growth with improvements at Strong Technical Services and positive contributions from the ICS acquisition. We also announced two merger transactions that we believe will continue to streamline and reduce the overall overhead levels going forward. The Strong/MDI transaction with Saltire represents a compelling valuation and the potential to participate in their future growth. The planned merger of Strong Global Entertainment into Fundamental Global will reduce the burden and duplicate costs associated with operating separate public companies.”

Select Financial Comparisons for Continuing Operations -

As a result of the pending transaction between Strong/MDI and FG Acquisition Corp., the current year and historical results of operations of Strong/MDI have been reclassified to discontinued operations and are not discussed below.



Revenue increased 18.7% to $8.1 million for the second quarter and increased 18.3% to $15.8 million for the first half with increased sales of digital equipment and increased demand for services. The increase in demand from cinema customers was due to a combination of increased sales efforts, expanded market share, laser projection upgrades and the acquisition of ICS contributing favorably to overall revenue growth.



Gross profit increased $0.6 million to $1.5 million or 18.8% of revenues in the second quarter and increased $0.9 million to $2.8 million or 17.9% of revenue for the first half. The increase in gross profit resulted primarily from increased demand for installation and maintenance services, and contributions from the Innovative Cinema Solutions, LLC (“ICS”) acquisition.



Loss from operations improved to $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.6 million during the second quarter of 2023 and $1.4 million in the first half of 2024 compared to $1.6 million during the first half of 2023. Administrative expenses were higher in the second quarter for 2023 largely due to one-time costs incurred upon the completion of the IPO in May 2023, which did not repeat in the current period. However, we incurred higher general and administrative expenses in connection with operating as an independent public company following the separation in May 2023, which partially offset increases in gross profit.



Net loss from continuing operations improved to $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.3 million during the second quarter of 2023 and $1.5 million in the first half of 2024 compared to $1.7 million during the first half of 2023. The improvements in gross profit and favorable comparison to the one-time IPO costs in the prior year were partially offset by the increased expenses in connection with operating as an independent public company.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($0.2) million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to ($0.3) million during the second quarter of 2023, and ($0.7) million in the first half of 2024 compared with ($0.8) million during the first half of 2023.



