Dillard’S, Inc. To Report Second Quarter And Year-To-Date Results


8/14/2024 4:32:16 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard's, Inc. (DDS: NYSE) will announce results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended August 3, 2024 tomorrow before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.

Contact: Julie J. Guymon
Director of Investor Relations
(501) 376-5965
