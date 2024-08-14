Dillard’S, Inc. To Report Second Quarter And Year-To-Date Results

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard's, Inc. (DDS: NYSE) will announce results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended August 3, 2024 tomorrow before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.

