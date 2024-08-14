NEXGEL Reports Record Second Quarter 2024 Revenue Of $1.44 Million

Adam Levy, NEXGEL's Chief Executive Officer, commented,“The second quarter of 2024 was a record revenue quarter for the Company, totaling $1.44 million, an increase of 23.4% year-over-year and 13.7% sequentially. Branded consumer product revenue was a key growth driver during the quarter led by our Silly George brand, which contributed revenue for approximately half the quarter. At the time of closing on the acquisition, Silly George was on a revenue run rate of $2 million. In July alone Silly George sales were over $380,000 on Shopify only. We continue to be excited with this acquisition and revenue opportunities from our partnerships with STADA and Cintas in the back half of this year.”

Second Quarter 2024 Business and Operational Highlights



Acquired Silly George, an international beauty company with specialty in eye and eyelash consumer products.

Announced the first product, Histasolv®, sold as DAOSIN® in Europe, to be distributed in partnership with STADA Arzneimittel AG (“STADA”) in North America. Signed agreement with Cintas Corporation, a leading provider of corporate identity uniforms, first aid and safety products and services to over 1 million businesses across North America, to distribute SilverSeal.



Subsequent Events



Issued revenue guidance for the third and fourth quarters of 2024 of $2.2 million and $2.6 million, an increase of 83% and 140% year-over-year, respectively.

Closed on registered direct offering led by insiders for gross proceeds of approximately $1.11 million. In partnership with Innovative Optics, a leading supplier of safety products and person protective equipment for medical, surgical, and aesthetic healthcare facilities globally, initiated an institutional review board study on the benefits of hydrogel application during laser hair removal.



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, revenue totaled $1.44 million, an increase of $273,000, or 23.4%, as compared to $1.17 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in revenue was driven by sales growth in branded consumer products, including approximately 45 days of revenue from Silly George, partially offset by a decrease in contract manufacturing. Contract manufacturing revenue was impacted by CGN's move into its new facility and will normalize and grow in the third and fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross profit totaled $410,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a gross profit of $175,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase of $235,000 in gross profit year-over-year was primarily due to the increase in branded consumer products.

Gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 28.5% compared to a gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 of 15.0% and a gross profit margin of 21.9% in the first quarter of 2024.

Cost of revenues increased by $38,000, or 3.8%, to $1.03 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $992,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in cost of revenues is primarily aligned with sales of branded consumer products, partially offset by a decrease in cost of revenues from lower contract manufacturing revenue.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $506,000 or 57.4%, to $1.39 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $882,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily attributable to an increase in advertising, marketing, and Amazon fees, attributable to promotion of Kenkoderm and Silly George. The Company expects these costs to increase in the third quarter with a full quarter of Silly George revenue and with further growth in branded consumer products.

Research and development expenses increased by $21,000 to $76,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $55,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $979,000 as compared to a net loss of $642,000 in the three months ended June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of approximately $1.1 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company closed on a registered direct offering of $1.11 million, led by insiders. The use of proceeds for the financing is for working capital and the immediate requirement for additional inventory and marketing to meet the higher-than-expected demand for the Silly George brand products. The Company believes it has sufficient cash and marketable securities to operate its business plan into 2025.

As of August 14, 2024, NEXGEL had 6,324,266 shares of common stock outstanding, which number does not include the 444,000 shares of common stock we anticipate issuing in connection with our recent offering.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: August 14, 2024

Time: 4:30 P.M. ET

Live Call: + 1-800-579-2543 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-785-424-1789 (International)

Webcast: Events and Presentations

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through August 28, 2024, by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 11156720. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 90 days.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“project,”“prospects,”“outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may,” and“could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, including, without limitation, our revenue guidance for the third and fourth quarter of 2025. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including but not limited to the discussion under“Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

...

NEXGEL, INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)