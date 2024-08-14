Enchanted Farms Unveils Tornabene Wine: A Luxurious Red Wine Crafted For Sensitive Stomachs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enchanted Farms , a distinguished name in premium wine production, is proud to announce the launch of Tornabene Wine, a new line of red wine designed for those with sensitive stomachs. This exquisite wine offers a smooth, low-acid experience, allowing everyone to enjoy the rich flavors of Napa Valley without discomfort.Tornabene Wine is a 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon, carefully crafted to balance the deep, complex flavors that wine enthusiasts love with a gentle profile that's easy on the digestive system. Each bottle features enticing notes of black cherry, plum, and blackberry, wrapped in subtle hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, and French vanilla. The result is a medium-bodied wine that's perfect for any occasion, whether it's a quiet dinner at home or a celebration with friends."We wanted to create a wine that everyone could enjoy, regardless of dietary sensitivities," said Italia Tornabene , founder of Enchanted Farms. "Tornabene Wine is not just about flavor; it's about inclusivity and ensuring that even those with sensitive stomachs can savor the pleasure of a fine wine."In addition to delivering a refined tasting experience, Tornabene Wine is also committed to giving back to the community. Enchanted Farms donates 2% of each bottle sold to EmpowerHer Journey, a nonprofit organization founded by Italia Tornabene. EmpowerHer Journey focuses on helping homeless single mothers and sex workers transition out of their circumstances by providing them with the resources and support they need to build a better future.Tornabene Wine is now available for purchase through the Enchanted Farms website and select retailers. Wine lovers are invited to experience the perfect blend of luxury and compassion that Tornabene Wine represents.**About Enchanted Farms:**Enchanted Farms is a Napa Valley-based winery dedicated to producing high-quality, handcrafted wines that are as unique as they are enjoyable. Founded by Italia Tornabene, the winery is committed to sustainability, inclusivity, and giving back to the community through charitable initiatives.For more information, please visit []( ) or contact Italia Tornabene.**Media Contact:**Italia TornabeneFounder, Enchanted Farms725-300-5142...

