US LBM NAMES JEFF WOOD SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF SUPPLY CHAIN

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has announced that Jeff Wood has joined the company as senior vice president of Chain, leading the company's building materials sourcing and procurement strategy and supply chain operations.

US LBM Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Jeff Wood.

Wood joins US LBM from Wesco International, a global provider of electrical, communications and utility distribution and supply chain services, where he had served as the company's senior vice president of Operations since 2021. Wood succeeds Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Steve Short, who earlier this year was named to the role of regional vice president of Operations for US LBM's South Central Region.

"Jeff brings to US LBM a record of success in leading supply chain strategy and operations, and we're excited to welcome him to our team," said US LBM Executive Vice President and COO Don Riley. "Jeff's extensive knowledge and experience will help US LBM further maximize our competitive advantage of creating strong partnerships while developing and implementing best-in-class processes to deliver superior value for our customers and suppliers."

Wood has held multiple leadership roles in operations, supply chain and distribution, including executive-level roles with Allegion and Schneider Electric after beginning his career with General Electric. He is a graduate of the Missouri University of Science & Technology, holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and is a certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt.

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm or follow US LBM on LinkedIn .