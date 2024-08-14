Short Book On Rugby Shares Important Lessons And Resources On How To Win In Sport And Life

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing releases rugby-focused by acclaimed coach Loc Vetter

Charleston, SC, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With concepts shamelessly borrowed from mentors and one from the Bible as well as anecdotes drawn from 22 years on the sidelines, acclaimed coach William Laughlin“Loc” Vetter, M.D., FACS, aka Loc Vetter, wrote Notes from and about Coaching College Rugby to help people win at a game and in life.

Rugby, a robust contact with strategic complexity, enhances players both as individuals and as teammates. With his expertise in rugby as a backdrop, Loc pours out a collection of life lessons that could very well make the world a better place. Coaches, teammates, friends, co-workers, teachers, and preachers will find a trove of information in Notes from and about Coaching College Rugby. At just 76 pages, this little book packs a compact punch with priceless wisdom.

Notes from and about Coaching College Rugby – Ya Gotta Buy the T-shirt will appeal most to those who love rugby and want to learn more about it, but the book will have special value for anyone looking for lessons as players, as coaches and as members of teams.

All profits from sales of the book will go to the college rugby programs where Loc played and coached, including UCLA, Loyola University Evergreen, SDSU, USD, and the USNA, as well as NCR, a national organization that enables the competitions.

Notes from and about Coaching College Rugby is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.

About the Author:

Loc Vetter received his BS in Physical Education, MS in Kinesiology, and MD degrees from UCLA. It was there, in 1969 with Coach Dennis Storer who was then the US national team coach, that he was introduced to the game. He began coaching at Loyola University in 1979. He was then doing a laboratory portion of his orthopedic residency at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, MD. He sought to enhance his coaching by taking all three levels of USARFU Coaching, all three levels of the RIU program, George Hook's course at Colby College with Eddie O'Sullivan, touring with winning teams to Europe and South Africa, attending the Most Promising Yung Players Camp in New Zealand and coaching winning college teams and representative sides, including the Collegiate All Americans under Jack Clark. He wrote a well-received four-part series published in Rugby magazine. He is a proud father of four, six grand kids.

Text>Notes from and about Coaching College Rugby: Ya Gotta Buy the T-Shirt

