STRATA Skin Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Provides A Corporate Update

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights



Revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $8.4 million (+2% YOY) vs. $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2023



Global net recurring revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $5.3 million (-2% YOY) vs. $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, and was negatively impacted by deferred billings

Gross domestic XTRAC® recurring billings were $4.7 million (-6% YOY) in the second quarter of 2024 vs. $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2023



Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were $5.4 million (-14% YOY) vs. $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2023



Domestic installed base of 882 XTRAC® devices under the Company's recurring revenue business model at June 30, 2024 vs. 907 XTRAC® devices at March 31, 2024 and 923 XTRAC® devices at December 31, 2023, as the Company continues to realign its assets and remove underperforming accounts

Domestic installed base of 117 TheraClear®X devices under the Company's recurring revenue business model at June 30, 2024 vs. 104 TheraClear®X devices at March 31, 2024 and 92 TheraClear®X devices at December 31, 2023



Recent Corporate Highlights



On July 23, 2024, closed a registered direct offering that raised $2.10 million in gross proceeds through the sale of 665,136 shares of common stock at an average purchase price of $3.16/share, with participation from insiders and existing institutional shareholders



Received approval for the XTRAC MomentumTM 1.0 device in Japan and will begin immediate commercial rollout through its Japanese strategic partner and distributor JMEC Co., Ltd.



Announced that a multi-treatment study published in the July 11, 2024 issue of the Journal of Cosmetic and Laser Therapy found the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System reduced lesions and associated skin redness with improvement in skin texture and pore size after one to three treatments while being well tolerated, offering benefits as monotherapy and/or as an adjuvant



Sponsored two webinars discussing the benefits of using its XTRAC® excimer device for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and eczema and its TheraClear®X photopneumatic device for the treatment of mild to moderate acne, each hosted by a leading dermatologist



Announced that a seven-week open label study published in the June 2024 issue of the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology found the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System to be safe and effective for acne lesions across all Fitzpatrick skin types with favorable tolerability and patient satisfaction

Renewed 3-year agreements with exclusive distributors in China and Japan with each agreement carrying minimum unit placements and/or purchases of the XTRAC® and VTRAC® devices



“During the second quarter of 2024, we continued to make financial and strategic progress. Revenue grew 2% year-over-year to $8.4M, gross margins improved from 52.3% a year ago to 58.5%, and our cost control measures helped reduce total operating expenses by 14% year-over-year, or approximately $900,000. These factors helped reduce our operating loss from $2.0M in the second quarter of 2023 to a loss of $0.5 million in the recently completed quarter,” commented STRATA's President and CEO Dr. Dolev Rafaeli.“Furthermore, our total cash increased sequentially from $6.6 million to $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, largely due to receipt of $864,000 in the second quarter of 2024 from the Employee Retention Credit under the CARES Act.

“We continue to ramp our DTC marketing spend and expect this trend to continue across the remainder of 2024. Renewed focus on a DTC campaign is a key strategy for STRATA, and we are seeing early positive signs that suggest an emphasis on DTC is paying off. The number of XTRAC® patient appointments that were sourced via DTC in the second quarter grew sequentially, while cost-per-lead and cost-per-appointment were lower than those in 2021, the last time the company was using DTC at a comparable scale. These favorable metrics have enabled an expansion of our marketing efforts to 28 active designated marketing areas, or DMAs, and leads are now generally driven nationwide with further focus on areas where growth is needed strategically.

“Our strategic efforts to optimize our installed base of devices also continues, with the ultimate goal of increasing the utilization of our devices. Quite simply, if a dermatology practice has one of our devices installed but is not using it, then we prefer to remove that device and find a practice that will be more active in performing multiple daily procedures with it. To this end, our domestic base of installed XTRAC® devices were down from 907 units at the end of March 2024 to 882 units at the end of June, consistent with our plan to shrink our installed base of devices in 2024.

“With TheraClear®X, our installed base of devices with dermatology practices continues to increase, with that base growing from 104 devices at the end of March 2024 to 117 devices at the end of June. Moreover, the number of patients pre-approved by individual payers grew sequentially, with the northeast region leading that expansion. Two studies were recently published in respected journals that highlight the effectiveness and safety with our TheraClear®X photopneumatic devices for mild-to-moderate acne, and we will continue to educate physicians and patients alike about this relatively new treatment offering that can be quite effective both as monotherapy and as an adjuvant.

“Lastly, in July, we completed a financing that increased our cash balance by $2.1 million in gross proceeds. This offering had participation from insiders and some current institutional shareholders that accounted for roughly half of the amount raised, which shows conviction in the leadership and corporate strategy. We look forward to continued progress with our turnaround with an eye towards profitability and positive cash flow and will share additional corporate developments as warranted,” concluded Dr. Rafaeli.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $8.4 million, as compared to revenue of $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. Global recurring revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $5.3 million, as compared to global recurring revenue of $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. Equipment revenue was $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.9 million, or 58.5% of revenue, as compared to $4.3 million, or 52.3% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2023.

Selling and marketing costs for the second quarter of 2024 were $3.0 million, as compared to $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. General and administrative costs for the second quarter of 2024 were $2.2 million, as compared to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.1 million, or a net loss of $0.03 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to a net loss of $3.1 million, or a net loss of $0.90 per basic and diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at June 30, 2024 were $6.8 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



STRATA has determined to supplement its consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”), presented elsewhere within this report, with certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the non-cash expense of amortization of acquired intangible assets classified as cost of revenues, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA,“Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization.”

These non-GAAP disclosures have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for Gross Profit or Net Earnings (Loss) determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. STRATA considers these non-GAAP measures in addition to its results prepared under current accounting standards, but they are not a substitute for, nor superior to, U.S. GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance readers' overall understanding of STRATA's current financial performance and to provide further information for comparative purposes. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to Gross Profit or Net Earnings (Loss) determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Specifically, STRATA believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors by isolating certain expenses, gains, and losses that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook. In addition, STRATA believes non-GAAP measures enhance the comparability of results against prior periods.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release is as follows: