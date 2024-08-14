Ingredion Named A Finalist For The National Safety Council's Green Cross For Safety® Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Care First culture and innovative employee engagement drive leading safety record and recognition.

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, has been named a finalist for the National Safety Council's (NSC) Green Cross for Safety® awards.

The NSC awards are designed to honor companies that have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to safety and health. Ingredion is a finalist in the“Safety Excellence” category, which recognizes organizations with a proven track record combining innovative approaches to awareness and comprehensive employee engagement.

“By continuously reinforcing our foundational 'Care First' culture, both in the workplace and at home, we improved on our already stellar levels of safety in the manufacturing industry,” said Eric Seip, senior vice president, global operations, and chief supply chain officer.

In 2023, Ingredion reduced recordable and lost time incidents to record lows and continued to operate at world-class levels of safety and performance.

“Our zero-injury mindset empowers 12,000 employees at all levels to take an active role in safety and dedicating ourselves to continuous improvement, we are creating a better environment for everyone,” Seip said.

Winners will be announced on September 16.

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2023 annual net sales of approximately $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

