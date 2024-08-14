MACCABI USA SEEKING SWIMMERS TO REPRESENT THE USA AT 2025 MACCABIAH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USA delegation to send U18, Open and Masters Male & Female Swimming teams to exemplify Jewish pride through sports

- Doug MarkoffPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maccabi USA is seeking Jewish swimmers to represent the United States at the 2025 Maccabiah Games in Israel, July 8-22, 2025. Maccabi USA will be fielding teams at the U16 age division (ages 14-16) for boys and girls, Open age division (ages 17-35) for men and women, and Masters (ages 35+) age division for men and women. To see eligibility guidelines and how to apply please visit .The U16 Swimming team will be led by Head Coach, Zachary Lebovic, Assistant Coach at Princeton University, and Assistant Coach, Marlene Bruten, a former Olympic Swimmer for Mexico. The Open Swimming team will be led by Head Coach, Adam Epstein, Head Coach at Keiser University, and Assistant Coach, Kelly Fertel, Assistant Coach at the University of South Carolina. The Masters team will be led by team Chair and Captain, Miriam Leitko.According to Doug Markoff, Maccabi USA Aquatics Commissioner,“We have selected an incredible coaching staff from across the country that will provide immense leadership and support to our athletes at the international stage. The Maccabiah is the second largest sporting event in the world, and Swimming is always one of the most contested and elite competitions at the Games.” All our Swimming team members will be part of the overall USA Team that will be 1,300+ members strong, and the largest Maccabiah yet.The 2025 Maccabiah Games are the world's second largest international sporting event and will consist of over 10,000 athletes from 80 countries participating in over 40 different sports. To learn more about the sports and age divisions offered, please visit .The Maccabiah Games is more than an international sporting competition; it is a celebration of Jewish culture, unity and pride. ISRAEL CONNECT, Maccabi USA's unique cultural and educational program takes place for seven days prior to the start of the Games. All Juniors, Youth, Open and Paralympic athletes participate in the program where they have the opportunity to tour historical and religious sites, take part in cultural identity seminars and train with their teams, all while developing lifelong relationships. Previous participants have included Anthony Ervin, Jason Lezak, Lenny Krayzelburg, Garrett Weber-Gale, Mark Spitz and many more national level athletes.ABOUT THE MACCABIAH - The first Maccabiah was held in Israel in 1932 with athletes from 18 countries. By 2017, the games grew to include nearly 10,000 Jewish athletes from more than 60 countries, making it the second largest international multi-sport event, and one of the largest gatherings of the Jewish diaspora around the globe. Traditionally held every four years, the games have only been interrupted twice in its 90-year history: by the Second World War and more recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2022, Maccabi USA sent its largest-ever delegation of more than 1,300 to Israel. (Larger delegation than the traditional USA Olympic Team)ABOUT MACCABI USA - Maccabi USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with an extensive history of enriching Jewish lives through athletic, cultural and educational programs. Maccabi USA is the official sponsor of the United States team to the World Maccabiah Games, the Pan American and European Maccabi Games, and the Maccabi Youth Games, as well as a sponsor of the JCC Maccabi Games for teens in North America.FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:Maccabi USA Aquatics Commissioner, Doug Markoff: ...Maccabi USA Program Director, Steven Graber: ...Organization Headquarters, Maccabi USA, 1511 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102215.561.6900. Follow us on social media Maccabi USA | @Maccabi USA | @maccabiusa

