Rosen Law Firm Urges Indivior PLC (INDV) Stockholders With Large Losses To Contact The Firm For Information About Their Rights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of purchasers and acquirers of securities of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ: INDV ) between February 22, 2024 and July 8, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 1, 2024.

If you purchased Indivior PLC securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

For more information, submit a form

attorney Phillip Kim, or give us a call at 866-767-3653.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants: (1) grossly overstated their ability to forecast the negative impact of certain legislation on the financial prospects of Indivior products, which forecasting ability was far less capable and effective than defendants had led investors and analysts to believe; (2) overstated the financial prospects of SUBLOCADE (a monthly injection used to treat moderate to severe opioid use disorders), PERSERIS (an injection to treat schizophrenia in U.S. adults) and OPVEE (a nasal spray to reverse opioid overdoses on an emergency basis), and thus overstated the Company's anticipated revenue and other metrics; (3) knew or recklessly disregarded that because of the negative impact of certain legislation on the financial prospects of Indivior's products, Indivior was unlikely to meet its own previously issued and repeatedly reaffirmed Fiscal Year 2024 net revenue guidance, including its Fiscal Year 2024 net revenue guidance for SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS and OPVEE; (4) knew or recklessly disregarded that Indivior was at a significant risk of, and/or was likely to, cease all sales and marketing activities related to PERSERIS; and (5) knew or recklessly disregarded that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Indivior. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by October 1, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

