Optifino Inks Deal With Ryan To Unlock New Tax-Optimization Strategies

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optifino, an insurtech that optimizes life insurance policies based on financial goals, announced its partnership with Ryan , the world's largest Firm dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The new partnership will empower Ryan clients to access new tax strategies made possible by Optifino's expertise and proprietary platform. The partnership is the first for Optifino since it closed its seed round and came out of stealth.



Optifino CEO, David Kleinhandler, remarked about the partnership:“By embracing new innovations in AI and data processing, we have the opportunity to reinvent distribution channels that have not been reinvented in decades. Not only are we inspired by Ryan and their whole team, but we are aligned with their values and vision of managing tax liability for clients during their lifetime.”

Ryan clients will now have access to a first-of-its-kind technology to accompany individual's tax and estate planning services and Optifino's integrated financial tool to create more holistic financial plans. The partnership will include exclusive access to the Optifino premium life insurance optimization engine, back office support for the life insurance onboarding and underwriting process, and educational materials around the benefits and spectrum of permanent life insurance. The partnership will also feature annual professional reviews run through the technology stack and checked by Optifino's wealth legacy experts, beckoning a new generation of aftercare in the life insurance industry.

“We're thrilled to be working with Optifino as it introduces a new era of life insurance portfolio design and aftercare,” said Kevin Prins, Principal and Vice Practice Leader at Ryan .“Ryan is excited by the value Optifino will bring our clients, helping them unlock more holistic tax and estate planning strategies.”

Optifino recently closed its $6.3 million seed round, led by 8VC, MS&AD Insurance Group, and HOF. Optifino combines advanced technology with essential human expertise to modernize, streamline, and simplify the life insurance process. Optifino has integrated with more than 20 carriers, including market leaders such as MassMutual, Penn Mutual, and Prudential. Learn more here .

About Optifino

Optifino is an insurtech platform that combines the care and creativity of human expertise with innovations in data processing technology. Optifino empowers the life insurance agent and financial advisor with an end-to-end platform that facilitates all tasks related to the selling, onboarding, and aftercare of life insurance and other estate planning products. The platform compares hundreds of thousands of policies across the marketplace of top carriers based on how the benefits of each carrier and policy type align with a client's financial goals. Optifino provides deep expertise with more than 100 years of combined insurance, investment, and technology expertise.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

