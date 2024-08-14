Boundless And R3i Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Deeptech Financing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The collaboration aims to democratize access to capital and revolutionize the credit and venture debt financing landscape for deeptech startups.

- Leesa Soulodre, Managing Partner, R3i CapitalDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boundless (getboundless), a pioneering debt marketplace that leverages real-time risk data, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with R3i Capital (r3icapital), a deeptech investor focusing on climate and health. The collaboration aims to democratize access to capital and revolutionize the financing landscape for deeptech startups that are addressing humanity's most significant challenges in climate and healthcare.Revolutionizing Deeptech FinancingDeeptech startups often face monumental challenges in securing the funding necessary to bring their innovations to market, as traditional financing models are not well aligned with Deeptech's unique risks and long development cycles. The new partnership between Boundless and R3i aims to bridge this gap, by using advanced algorithms and real-time risk data to match deeptech startups with the right lenders to support their growth and innovation.The partnership will integrate Boundless' innovative debt marketplace platform with R3i Capital's portfolio companies, R3i Impact Foundation's grant platform, and R3i Ventures' extensive network and deeptech accelerator expertise via Planet43. The organizations aim to provide deeptech startups unparalleled access to tailored financing solutions by combining forces.“Partnering with R3i is a significant milestone for Boundless,” said Kyle Rector, President of Boundless.“Our platform's ability to leverage real-time risk data, together with R3i's AI-based monitoring of over 600,000 early-stage companies and R3i's financial training and corporate governance programs for startups, will provide deep insights to help early-stage companies gain essential access to capital.”Leesa Soulodre, Managing Partner at R3i Capital, added,“ Access to Boundless' advanced debt marketplace will help our portfolio companies get the funding they need to achieve their full potential and global scale.”Accelerating ImpactThe partnership will focus on three key areas:1. Tailored Financing Solutions: Boundless will offer customized debt financing options to startups that go through R3i's Planet43 deeptech accelerator programs.2. Accelerated Growth: Boundless' advanced risk assessment capabilities will benefit R3i's global portfolio of companies, enabling founders to secure funding more efficiently and at more favorable terms.3. Enhanced Support: R3i and Boundless will collaborate to support startups through mentorship, industry insights, and strategic guidance.About BoundlessBoundless is a leading debt marketplace that leverages real-time risk data to match businesses with the right lenders. By utilizing advanced algorithms and comprehensive data analysis, Boundless ensures businesses can secure optimal financing solutions tailored to their unique needs.For more information, visitAbout R3iR3i Capital invests in emerging technologies that transform the planet for impact. The team invests globally in highly scalable IP-based startups, typically with an artificial intelligence advantage. R3i's portfolio companies include Quantum Brilliance, which provides room-temperature quantum computing; MGA Thermal, which stores renewable energy as heat; and Viewmind, an AI-driven brain health diagnostic company.R3i's global accelerator program, Planet43, screens Applied AI and emerging tech startups worldwide to find compelling technology that addresses the UN Sustainable Development Goals for climate and healthcare. The program then provides mentoring, funding, and education to help those startups bring their advances to a global market.Media Contacts:BoundlessMark Jorgenson, CEOEmail: ...For more information, visit

