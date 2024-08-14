Compton Nonprofit, A New Beginning Resource Center, Unveils New Youth Center To Empower And Inspire Local Youth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A New Beginning Resource Center 501c(3), led by Compton native Dr. Crystal Williams, opens youth center that aims to bridge the gap for the community.

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A New Beginning Resource Center, located in the heart of Compton., is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their new Youth Center, a dynamic new facility dedicated to supporting and enriching the lives of the city's young residents. The center will officially open its doors on August 29, 2024, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:00 AM, followed by an open house from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM.Located at 325 W Compton Blvd, Compton, CA, 90220, the Youth Center is designed to be a vibrant hub where creativity, learning, and community come together. The center will offer a wide range of programs and services tailored to meet the needs of youth aged 6 to 24, including:- Educational Workshops and Tutoring:** To help students excel academically and prepare for future careers.- Arts and Culture Classes:** Including visual arts, music, dance, and theater, aimed at fostering creative expression.- Sports and Recreation:** From team sports to fitness classes, promoting physical health and teamwork.- Mentorship and Counseling:** Providing guidance and support to help young people navigate life's challenges.- Leadership and Personal Development:** Programs designed to build confidence, leadership skills, and community involvement.The opening event will allow attendees the opportunity to tour the facility, meet the center's staff, and learn more about the programs offered.The Compton Youth Center is the result of a collaborative effort between city officials, local businesses, and community organizations, all of whom share a vision of fostering a supportive and enriching environment for the city's youth.For more information about the Compton Youth Center and to view the full schedule of opening day events, please visit our website at or follow us on social media.

