Google Launches New Devices Powered By AI

Washington: Alphabet Inc.'s Google unveiled a new lineup of AI-powered phones and devices at its Made by Google 2024 in Mountain View, California.

Google's new Pixel phones were announced during the conference, which includes four main models: "Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold." This series features a number of fundamental improvements, sharper angles, and a more prominent rear camera strip, giving the phones a modern and elegant look.

The displays are also up to 35 percent brighter than previous versions, reaching 2,700 nits.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL offer a 48MP telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom, giving users more flexibility in shooting.

The Pixel 9 series is also equipped with Googles new Tensor G4 chip, which delivers faster performance, greater power efficiency, and up to 1TB of storage, making it an ideal choice for performance enthusiasts.

The Gemini smart assistant is integrated by default into all Pixel 9 phones, replacing the traditional Google Assistant. This integration allows users to benefit from advanced artificial intelligence technologies to perform daily tasks and manage personal content in smarter and smoother ways.

It also launched the Gemini Live service, which is a qualitative leap in the world of smart assistants. This service comes to directly compete with the Advanced Voice Mode service launched by OpenAI in ChatGPT.

Google also announced the foldable phone "Pixel 9 Pro Fold", which is the second generation of this type of phone. It comes with major updates compared to the previous version, as it features an 8-inch internal screen, making it one of the largest foldable phones on the market, with a resolution of 2076 x 2152 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and an improved external screen of 6.3 inches, with a display resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels.

During the conference, the new Pixel Watch 3 was announced, which comes for the first time in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and with a brighter AMOLED screen, reaching 2000 lumens, making it more visible even in direct sunlight.

As for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 headphones, which were announced during the conference, they come with major updates compared to previous versions, with a focus on improving the sound experience and comfort, as they are capable of canceling noise by double the rate, and the headphones also feature seamless audio switching between connected devices, making it easier for users to navigate between devices easily.

In addition to the new devices, Google has enhanced the integration of its various services through a set of updates aimed at improving the user experience, as Gemini has become everywhere deeply integrated into various Google applications such as Gmail, Docs, and Calendar, providing users with smart tools that help them increase their productivity and improve the quality of their work.

