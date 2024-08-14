US Markets Steady As CPI Data Support Fed Rate Cut Expectations
Date
8/14/2024 3:36:01 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The US stock market traded sideways on Wednesday as investors digested the latest Consumer Price index (CPI) report, which aligned closely with expectations. While yesterday's Producer Price Index (PPI) data, which was softer than expected, helped the Stock market to record gains and supported a more aggressive monetary policy, today's data affected investors' expectations, which subsided to a certain extent.
The market continues to anticipate an interest rate cut at the next federal Reserve meeting while bets shift between a 25 and 50 basis points cut when inflation is seemingly going in the right direction.
On the sector level, performances were mixed and stocks recorded some volatility. Stocks like Nvidia were seeing some correction after two weeks of gains. Alphabet's shares declined following reports that the US Department of Justice might seek to dismantle Google after a court found it had monopolized the online search market.
MENAFN14082024000142011025ID1108555876
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.