MEM Capital Acquires Mountain Life Insurance Company And Kentucky Home Life Insurance Company

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MEM Capital LLC, located in Greenwich, Connecticut, has announced its of Mountain Life Insurance Company and Kentucky Home Life Insurance Company. Mountain Life is a Tennessee-domiciled insurance company and Kentucky Home Life is domiciled in Kentucky. Both companies will continue to maintain their home offices in Lexington, Kentucky, including their experienced executive team and personnel.

In addition to its existing life insurance business, Mountain Life plans to begin offering market-leading annuity products in the near future.

Jeffrey Breeze will continue as the Companies' President and welcomes Benjamin Keslowitz who will join as Board Chairman for both carriers. Mr. Keslowitz expressed his enthusiasm stating, "We are excited to work with the fantastic team in Lexington and look forward to much success as the business grows in the coming years."

Continuing its legacy of over 50 years, Mountain Life Insurance Company's products will be offered through independent agents in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. Kentucky Home Life Insurance Company will continue to offer life insurance through independent agents in Kentucky.

If you would like more information about any of these companies, please contact Jeff Breeze at 1-800-888-6542 or email at [email protected] .

