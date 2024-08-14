Transloop Makes 3Rd Consecutive Appearance On Inc. 5000 List With 516% 3-Year Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine recently released their annual Inc. 5000 award honoree list, naming TransLoop a top 1000 fastest-growing private company in America, ranking at #991.

TransLoop was recognized for the 3rd year in a row after debuting at #12 in 2022 and then ranking #138 in 2023.

TransLoop named an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company in America for the third year in a row, ranking at #991.

Continue Reading

The modern freight brokerage is headquartered in Chicago, IL, and has offices in Nashville, TN; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Birmingham, AL; Denver, CO; and Columbus, OH.

Since being founded, TransLoop has made a conscious effort to exemplify its pillars of being the most ethical, transparent, reliable and collaborative transportation provider while scaling as an organization.

Ethical practices, a focus on long-term relationships, sustainable hiring and an overall methodical approach have allowed TransLoop to perform impactfully and grow partnerships with complex shippers and carriers while attracting top industry talent.

"Making this list three years in a row is a testament to our team's willingness to continue to push the industry into a direction where freight brokers finally do the right thing for their carrier partners and customer partners," said Nick Reasoner, Founder & CEO of TransLoop. "The fact that we have been able to grow with the same customers, carriers and vendors with zero outside capital or tapped bank lines in a long-winded down market shows that we are here for the long haul."

About TransLoop

TransLoop is a modern freight brokerage revolutionizing logistics for shippers and carriers. We bring cutting-edge technology together with industry-leading customer service to deliver unprecedented transparency, industry-leading reliability, constant innovation and real-time collaboration with every shipment.

To learn more about

TransLoop, please visit .

SOURCE TransLoop