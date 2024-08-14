OGI Launches True Coffee Game Changer: The Future Of Feeling Good

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Always control your own coffee destiny with barista-style OGI mini cans for hot or iced coffee however you want it; First product from the Possibl Inc. backed brand is made with Kona Cherry Blend coffee and includes super antioxidant, wild-harvest chaga mushrooms

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OGI Coffee and Possibl Inc. announced today the launch of its innovative single-serve coffee concentrate served in mini cans which give you the power to have healthy, flavorful coffee anytime you want it. The initial product, brewed in Los Angeles, is rolling out to influencers and media ahead of planned direct to consumer online sales in Q4 and wholesale in Q1 2025.

Each OGI Coffee mini is topped with nitrogen to preserve more of the delicate and nuanced flavors and aromas of the brew. Compact and easy to use, OGI's system gives you what you crave in seconds, economically, and reduces the strain on the environment of shipping heavy canned or bottled water around the world for single use beverages. OGI's first product is Kona Cherry infused with chaga mushrooms – imparting the power of one of the most antioxidant foods on earth.











Invented by beverage industry veteran Brian Direen, OGI solves many problems. First and foremost, the concentrated coffee formula is extracted from true brewed coffee, not powdered bean discards, giving full flavor for every cup. It is also formulated to be equally satisfying and simple to serve when added to cold, iced or hot water. The Minis themselves solve the environmental problem associated with“pods” by being recycled along with any plastic-not just specialized facilities.



“More and more studies are showing that coffee is healthy, but at the same time people are fed up with high coffee-shop prices for what they see as a daily necessity, and worried about the impact their choices have on climate change,” said Brian Direen, CEO of OGI Coffee .“Fueled by frustration of not having access to good coffee throughout the day - without messing around with brewing equipment or having to head out to the local cafe, our team worked with coffee farmers, brewing experts and packaging innovators to create a coffee-lovers-coffee that's both highly versatile and instantly available. It's about time.”

OGI's chaga mushrooms are harvested whole from a single, exclusive region of old growth Birch trees with Native Alaskan partners in the most pollution free part of the state – retaining the full power of their nutritional benefits.

Together the coffee and the chaga address the issue of chronic, low-grade systemic inflammation. Coffee has over 100 biologically active components with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and other beneficial properties and chaga adds 20 more different bioactive compounds









New Zealand-based Direen has led beverage industry efforts for decades to create new delivery methods that reduce the enormous environmental burden of shipping liquid around the globe, including the commercialization of functional straws at Unistraw which have delivered flavor and nutrition to millions of beverages and the founding and development of several successful food and beverage brands that place health and the environment first.

OGI Coffee is a division of Possibl Inc., which values authenticity and helpfulness and is mapping out a game plan to actively engage and build a global community of part-owners of OGI, giving people the power to define what the future will be. To kick this mission into play Possibl has opened up an equity crowdfunding campaign giving coffee lovers the opportunity to become shareholders and participate in what the company sees as the most dynamic growth phase in the history of coffee. Check out the investment opportunity at PicMil Crowdfunding .







For more information contact: ...









Attachment

OGI Cold Brewed Coffee Anytime

CONTACT: For more information contact ...