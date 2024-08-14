Resilience Amid Decline: Uruguay’S Manufacturing Sector In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) From January to June 2024, Uruguay's contracted by 1.8% compared to the previous year. This downturn reflects broader economic challenges both domestically and internationally.



Dramatically impacted, the oil refining sector saw a 76.5% decline. Mainly, this steep drop was due to a shutdown at ANCAP , the state oil company, from October 2023 to April 2024.



Consequently, this reduction heavily influenced the Physical Volume of Manufacturing Industry (IVFIM), reducing it by 4.9 percentage points.



This substantial decrease had far-reaching effects, significantly impacting dependent industries and exacerbating the overall manufacturing decline.



Furthermore, the beverage sector experienced a 10.4% decrease. This sector suffered from shifts in domestic consumption and possible export restrictions, which subtracted an additional 0.6 percentage points from the IVFIM.







In contrast, not all news was negative. The paper manufacturing and food production sectors recorded growths of 22.8% and 8.7%, respectively.



These improvements positively influenced the IVFIM, with the paper sector alone adding 2.5 percentage points, bolstered by strong global demand for paper products.



The backdrop to these fluctuations in manufacturing includes the severe drought in 2023.



This event significantly affected agriculture and related sectors, such as food and beverages.



Also, the completion of major infrastructure projects decreased demand for related manufactured goods.



Facing these varied challenges, Uruguay's manufacturing sector remains at a pivotal point.



While some industries adeptly adjust and thrive, others grapple with substantial challenges related to infrastructure and environmental conditions.



Looking ahead, strategic innovation and diversification will be key to stabilizing and enhancing Uruguay's industrial base amid ongoing economic uncertainties.

