Flag Hoisting: Dos And Don'ts To Follow On Independence Day 2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on Thursday with patriotic fervour. There will be colourful celebrations and flag-hoisting ceremonies across the country at various locations, including offices, schools, organisations and societies. The tricolour represents the hopes and aspirations of millions of Indians. But do you know the salient features of the Flag Code of India? Well, if you are not aware, let's take a look at what the of Home Affairs says.

- The National Flag shall be a tri-colour panel made up of three rectangular panels or sub-panels of equal widths. The colour of the top panel shall be India saffron (Kesari) and that of the bottom panel shall be India green. The middle panel shall be white, bearing at its centre the design of Ashoka Chakra in navy blue colour with 24 equally spaced spokes.

- The Ashoka Chakra shall preferably be screen printed or otherwise printed or stenciled or suitably embroidered and shall be completely visible on both sides of the Flag in the centre of the white panel.

- The National Flag shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine made, cotton/polyester/wool/silk khadi bunting.

- The National Flag shall be rectangular in shape . The Flag can be of any size but the ratio of the length to the height (width) of the Flag shall be 3:2.





Standard sizes of the national flag. (MHA)

- Whenever the National Flag is displayed, it should occupy the position of honour and should be distinctly placed.

- Where the Flag is displayed in open, it should, as far as possible, be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of weather conditions.

- As per clause (x) of Paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, the National Flag made of paper may be waved by public on occasions of important national, cultural and sports events.

- On the occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, flags used by the public, made of paper are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event.

- Such Flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the Flag.

- A damaged or dishevelled Flag shall not be displayed.

- The Flag should not be flown from a single masthead simultaneously with any other flag or flags.

- The Flag should not be flown on any vehicle except of the dignitaries mentioned in Section IX of Part III of the Flag Code, such as President, Vice-President, Prime Minister , Governors etc.

- No other flag or bunting should be placed higher than or above or side by side with the National Flag.





- The Flag should not be displayed or fastened in any manner as may damage it.

- The Flag shall not be dipped in salute to any person or thing.

- The Flag shall not be used to cover a speaker's desk nor shall it be draped over a speaker's platform.

- The Flag shall not be displayed with the "saffron" down.

- The Flag shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water.