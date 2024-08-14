Gate.TR Comes Together With Industry Giants At Istanbul Blockchain Week VIP Side Event

(MENAFN- B2Press) As the days before Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024, which will be held in August, details about the programme of the event are becoming clearer. Gate announced that it will organise a special side event at IBW 2024, where giants will be present and Turkey's potential will be explained.

There are only a few days left for Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024, which will be held on 13-14 August 2024 at Hilton Bomonti Hotel in Istanbul and will bring together important names of the blockchain and ecosystem from both Turkey and the world. With the approach of the event date, details about the programme of the meeting, which is designed with a comprehensive content, started to emerge. Gate, which operates in Turkey with the motto 'the gateway to crypto', announced that it will organise a VIP side event at IBW 2024, where participants at the decision-making level will take

Returning with a more comprehensive and detailed programme after successful events in 2022 and 2023, Istanbul Blockchain Week has rolled up its sleeves to bring together global and local stakeholders of the crypto, blockchain and Web3 ecosystem with traditional finance players and the crypto community in Turkey. IBW 2024, which hosted more than 7,500 participants in previous years, is planned to include a Web3-focused hackathon and the first Web3 game tournament this year. In addition to the main programme of IBW 2024, side events were also included in the agenda. Gate, one of the sponsors of IBW 2024, designed a VIP Side Event to host high-profile participants to explain Turkey's potential in crypto and Gate's growth journey.

Stating that IBW 2024 is one of the most important blockchain events in Turkey and even in the region, Gate CEO Kafkas Sönmez said, 'We will host a special event as Gate at a summit that will bring together the traditional business world and Web3, where public policy will be discussed from the perspective of blockchain, including artificial intelligence in its agenda.'

Emphasising that IBW 2024 is designed as a comprehensive event that touches every point of the blockchain and addresses the intersection of Web3 with the traditional business world, Gate CEO Kafkas Sönmez said: 'IBW 2024, which will be held immediately after the enactment of the crypto law, will provide an opportunity to show Turkey's strength in this field to global participants. As Gate, we are a global crypto money exchange in the centre of the growth operations of a global crypto money exchange, with a local team, we are a stock exchange operating in Turkey. In addition to our centralised exchange products, we also contribute to blockchain adoption in Turkey with our Web3 products. We will share our growth experience and Turkey's potential in crypto with global participants and decision makers at a side event we will host. In this way, we will introduce our country to the world.'

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022