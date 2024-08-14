(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Egyptian Heritage and Palestinian Folklore Shine at Alamein Festival





The second edition of Alamein Festival 2024 celebrated Egypt's diverse cultural identity, heritage, and folk traditions.





The festival, organized by the United Media Services (UMS) under the patronage of Dr. Ahmed Hano, the Egyptian Minister of Culture, featured performances from folkloric groups across Egypt, highlighting the country's rich artistic and musical diversity.

The Arab Opera troupe, led by Mohamed Mostafa, presented performances based on famous Egyptian songs, plays, and films, reinterpreted with new musical arrangements, along with a segment for children featuring beloved songs.

The Ismailia troupe paid tribute to the Suez Canal region's folklore with performances like "The Saayaden" and "Betghani l meen ya hamam," underscoring Ismailia's cultural richness and significant contribution to the festival's diversity.

Key performances included those by the "El-Horria" or Freedom and Aswan Folk Arts teams. The Aswan team, led by Medhat Mahram, performed Nubian folkloric pieces such as "Al-Arajeed" and "Al-Najrashad," with musical interludes by artists Hamada Harby and Omar Mustafa. With its rich historical and cultural significance, Aswan was a prominent and fitting feature of the festival.

The Freedom team, under Nasreldin Mohamed, performed distinct pieces from Alexandria, including the "Banat Bahry" dance and the "Alexandrian Wedding Procession." These performances vividly brought Alexandria's rich cultural heritage to life.

Additionally, the Assiut City Folk Arts team showcased traditional performances from the Assiut governorate, including "Al-'Asaayah," "Al-Tahmilah," and the "Arouset El-Mawlid" dance. These performances reflected Assiut's diverse historical influences, encompassing the Pharaonic, Roman, Coptic, and Islamic periods.

A standout moment of the festival was the presentation of "Opera Al Layla Al-Kabira," a piece celebrating Egyptian visual identity by depicting Mawlid festivities. This operetta, composed by the late Salah Jahin with music by Sayed Mekkawy, remains a cultural cornerstone of Egyptian heritage.

The iconic Reda Troupe also took part, performing a vibrant array of Egyptian folkloric dances. Their performance added to the celebration of the diverse heritage of various governorates, including "Dhaheya," and "Al-Hejala,"

Palestinian folklore was also celebrated, with a concert featuring singer Mohamed Mounir and Dina El-Wedidi. El-Wedidi performed the operetta "Ragieen" and the iconic song "Leve Palestina," accompanied by a Palestinian dance troupe that showcased traditional performances in Palestinian costumes. This segment was a powerful celebration of the shared cultural heritage between Egypt and Palestine, making the festival a symbol of regional cultural unity.

The 2024 edition of the New Alamein Festival featured a variety of activities, including theatrical performances produced by renowned producers and starring famous stars and young artists, football matches featuring legends and star players, visits from Egyptian ministers, the launch of major investment initiatives and partnerships, and collaboration with the United Media Services, the founder and organizer of Alamein Festival.

