In High-Level Meeting On J&K, Rajnath Issues Directions To Strengthen Security Grid
8/14/2024 3:18:56 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting that reviewed the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of recent spurt in terrorist incidents.
The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and heads of other security and intelligence agencies concerned.
The defence minister issued instructions to further strengthen the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir and underlined the need for improving coordination among various security and intelligence agencies, sources said.
The meeting also focused on enhancing security apparatus in Jammu as the region faced a number of terror attacks in the recent months.
The meeting came just a day ahead of Independence Day.
The government is committed to root out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, said a source.
