Vance Street Capital Forms Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings And Announces The Acquisition Of Aviation Products Systems, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance Street Capital LLC ("Vance Street"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, today announced the

rebranding of its collective group of general and business aviation brands to Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings LLC ("VS Aviation") ( ), as well as its latest of Aviation Products Systems, ("APS").

VS Aviation Formation

Vance Street originally formed the entity now known as VS Aviation in October 2021 when they partnered with the founder of McFarlane Aviation ("McFarlane"). McFarlane is a diversified manufacturing company that specializes in designing and manufacturing a broad array of proprietary, new and aftermarket replacement components for the general and aviation sectors. In 2022, Vance Street also partnered with the founders of Tempest Aero Group ("TAG"), adding another key pillar to the VS Aviation family of brands. TAG is a designer and manufacturer of proprietary new and replacement components, with specialties such as high-wear ignition, filtration, fuel and pneumatic components.

To complement McFarlane and TAG, VS Aviation has made three additional tuck-in acquisitions, including:



Airforms, a founder-owned designer of PMA parts focused on engine baffles;

Great Planes Fuel Metering, a founder-owned FAA-certified repair station focused on providing MRO services on Continental fuel injection systems; And, PMA Products, a founder-owned supplier of PMA parts predominantly focused on bearings, bushings, and fuel nozzles.

APS Acquisition

VS Aviation is pleased to announce its most recent acquisition, Aviation Products Systems, Inc. APS is a founder-owned supplier of proprietary replacement wheel & brake components and custom hose kits for general aviation aircraft. The business designs and manufactures single-disc and multi-disc brakes for various general aviation aircraft that undergo significant reliability testing and that are suitable in rugged environments.

Scott Still, CEO of VS Aviation, stated, "The addition of APS creates another key pillar in our portfolio of brands by expanding our proprietary PMA offering into the wheel & brakes segment for general & business aviation aircraft, another avenue to help our customers keep flying."

"At APS, we strive to provide our customers with quality components at a fair price that every aircraft requires and replaces on a regular basis," said Pat McNamara, President of APS. "Partnering with the VS Aviation team will broaden our reach and enable us to better support our customers."

Nic Janneck, Partner at Vance Street Capital, stated, "The collective group of VS Aviation brands are known for engineering, manufacturing and distributing exceptional aftermarket products. We believe the formation of VS Aviation enables the collective group of brands to share key resources, elevate the core competencies of the brands we've partnered with, and continue to expand through further acquisitions. We are excited to expand our portfolio of products to better service our customers."

Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings LLC

VS Aviation is a collection of unique brands that design, manufacture, service and distribute proprietary aftermarket components for the general aviation and business aviation markets. The collective product suite includes "nose-to-tail" coverage for all aircraft needs. Collectively, VS Aviation services 45,000+ unique customers, maintains a suite of 3,500+ proprietary PMA parts, and distributes 40,000+ replacement parts and consumable components. For more information please visit .

About Vance Street Capital LLC

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the industrial technology, medical, life science, aerospace and defense sectors. For over two decades, Vance Street's partners have worked with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information please visit: .

