MONDELĒZ TEAMSTERS UNANIMOUSLY AUTHORIZE STRIKE


8/14/2024 3:16:09 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local 104 Drivers and Warehouse Workers Demand a Fair Contract

PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 104 working at Mondelēz International have unanimously authorized a strike. The 100 percent strike authorization vote is a direct result of the company's unacceptable contract offer, management's use of aggressive intimidation tactics, and greedy executives' refusal to bargain in good faith.

"I've dedicated over 19 years to this company, and all my co-workers and I are asking for is a fair shake," said Steven Mattingly, a Mondelēz driver and member of Local 104. "With the cost of living skyrocketing, our demands are simple and just. We want the same pay and benefits that Mondelēz provides its other workers across the country."

Local 104 members at Mondelēz are fighting back against the company's shameful attempt to impose a two-tier health care plan and demanding wages that keep pace with inflation.

"Greedy Mondelēz executives are recklessly trying to force our members into accepting a subpar contract," said Josh Graves, Vice President of Local 104. "Let's be clear: this company's CEO, Dirk Van de Put, raked in over $21 million in executive compensation. It is nothing short of disgraceful that one of the wealthiest corporations in America is trying to shortchange the workers who make it successful."

Mondelēz, the company responsible for iconic brands like Chips Ahoy!, Oreo, Ritz, and Sour Patch Kids, reported over $26.5 billion in revenue last year, securing its spot as the 108th largest corporation on the Fortune 500.

"This is a fight Mondelēz will lose," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "Our members at Mondelēz are united, and we are ready to stand shoulder to shoulder until we secure the fair contract we deserve. These workers are not asking for the moon-just for what they rightfully deserve."

Teamsters Local 104 represents workers throughout Arizona. For more information, go to
teamsterslocal104
or follow us on Facebook at
facebook/ibtlu104 .

Contact:
 Daniel
Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971
 [email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 104

MENAFN14082024003732001241ID1108555678


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

